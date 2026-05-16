Aaron Rodgers Spotted in Pittsburgh Before Steelers Begin OTAs

After reportedly visiting Pittsburgh last weekend, it appears Aaron Rodgers is still (or back) in town ahead of the start of OTAs for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

As seen in a video posted by @brogey412 on X, Rodgers was with Steelers teammates Pat Freiermuth, Ben Skowronek and fellow quarterback Mason Rudolph at Kool Cones in North Park on the night of May 15.

With OTAs set to commence on May 18, which has been viewed as the next "deadline" for Rodgers following the 2026 NFL Draft, perhaps he is getting ready to sign his new contract with the organization and end his months-long stay in free agency.

Is Rodgers Finally About to Sign?

As mentioned above, Rodgers was in Pittsburgh last weekend, and the initial reports from 93.7 The Fan indicated that he was planning on inking his new deal upon visiting with the team.

It was later revealed that the Steelers were unaware of Rodgers' travel plans, and no agreement came together at that point in time.

The fact that he's either still in the area or traveled back can essentially only be viewed as a positive sign, but as was the case last weekend, it's not necessarily indicative of any news on the contract front being imminent.

With that being said, however, the current situation is a little different due to OTAs beginning in just two days.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) makes a pass against Detroit Lions during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The timing of Rodgers' initial trip to Pittsburgh was a bit curious because there was still over a week to go before OTAs started up. From his perspective, it always made sense to show up as close to May 18 as possible after not making his decision before the NFL Draft.

If the 42-year-old is in fact intending on inking his contract in the immediate future and being in the building for OTAs, the Steelers can finally close the chapter on a saga that dragged out for far too long for a second offseason in a row.

Pittsburgh's pair of quarterback prospects in Will Howard and Drew Allar wouldn't receive the same type of opportunity to get first-team reps and compete for the starting job that they otherwise would have if Rodgers didn't rejoin the team, but the backup role is still largely up for grabs between them and Rudolph.

Again, no deal has come together as of now, but that could quickly change at some point over the next day or two.

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