Steelers 2027 Mock Draft: First Round Franchise QB

It's already time to start thinking about the 2027 NFL Draft for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Obviously it's super, super early in the process after the 2026 NFL Draft wrapped up just a few days, but next year's class is shaping up as one of extreme significance for the Steelers due to the number of promising prospects at the quarterback position.

With that, here is an early three-round mock draft for Pittsburgh 12 months out.

Round 1, Pick 14: Darian Mensah, QB, Miami (FL)

Regardless of if Aaron Rodgers ultimately signs with the Steelers or not, with his UFA tender potentially throwing an unexpected wrench into the situation, the organization still needs a long-term answer behind center.

Mike McCarthy and company would love if either 2025 sixth-round pick Will Howard or 2026 third-rounder Drew Allar emerged as a franchise quarterback, but neither will have much of an opportunity to prove themselves in a live setting outside of the preseason if Rodgers is back.

For that reason, what might be in the best interest of the Steelers in regards to their future is having Howard and Allar battle it out for the starting job. That, of course, isn't going to happen if a Rodgers reunion is on the horizon, but it's likely the only way they'll figure out what they truly have on their hands with the two young signal callers.

Because the expectation remains that Rodgers will return to the team, a first-round quarterback in 2027 remains the most probable outcome.

Sitting at No. 14 overall, Pittsburgh isn't going to land one of the premier prospects at the position. That doesn't mean it can't still land an intriguing signal caller with ample upside in a deep class, however, and that's exactly what it gets here in Mensah.

After throwing for 2,723 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions at Tulane in 2024, he transferred to Duke for the 2025 season and led the program to an ACC title while racking up a conference-leading 3,973 yards and 34 touchdowns through the air.

Mensah hit the portal once again this offseason and headed to Miami (FL), where he'll look to lead the program back to the national title game.

Gifted with a ton of raw arm talent, Mensah has consistently shown off advanced pocket presence and accuracy throughout his collegiate career. He's not necessarily a dual-threat, as he only has 100 rushing yards to his name, but he's mobile enough to make throws on the run and improvise when plays break down.

If the Steelers aren't confident in Howard and/or Allar, Mensah would be well worth taking on Day 1.

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker Ben Roberts (13) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Round 2, Pick 46: Ben Roberts, LB, Texas Tech

Pittsburgh's defense could look quite a bit different in 2027, and it starts at inside linebacker.

Patrick Queen is entering the final season of a three-year, $41 million contract, and he had been at the center of trade talks with the Dallas Cowboys at the beginning of the legal tampering period in free agency.

Though those discussions ultimately led nowhere and Queen had his $2.5 million roster bonus guaranteed, he'll have to prove that his relatively poor 2025 campaign was just a mirage in order to secure a new deal from Pittsburgh.

Malik Harrison is also set to become a free agent next offseason while Payton Wilson and Cole Holcomb will be in the last year of their contracts in 2027, meaning there is a clear opening at the position moving forward.

Roberts, who was Jacob Rodriguez's running mate the last two seasons at Texas Tech, had 90 tackles, four interceptions and two forced fumbles across 14 games in 2025.

For his entire career with the Red Raiders, which began in 2022, Roberts has recorded 280 tackles, seven forced fumbles and five picks.

A secure tackler with impressive athleticism and coverage ability at 6-foot-3 and 235 pounds, Roberts could be a leader in the middle of the Steelers' defense for years to come.

Round 3, Pick 78: Justin Scott, DT, Miami (FL)

Pittsburgh is no stranger on doubling up on players out of a specific school in the NFL Draft, doing so with Iowa's Gennings Dunker and Kaden Wetjen this year as well as with Will Howard and Jack Sawyer out of Ohio State in 2025.

In this scenario, Scott follows Mensah from Coral Gables to the Steelers, who could be in major need of help along the interior of their defensive line in 2027.

Though Derrick Harmon was a difference-maker as a rookie this past year, Cam Heyward could retire after the 2026 campaign while Keeanu Benton's rookie deal simultaneously runs out.

As a result, Pittsburgh may have an abundance of snaps to dole out at the position, and its best path towards finding a solution is through the draft.

Scott has appeared in 27 games for Miami over the last two seasons, recording 33 tackles (8.5 for loss) and 2.0 sacks during that span.

At 6-foot-4 and 298 pounds, Scott has impressive get-off and quickness for his size with all of the necessary tools and traits to develop into a force against both the run and pass.

He's far from a finished product as he heads into his true junior campaign, but the former five-star recruit would offer plenty of upside for Pittsburgh.

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