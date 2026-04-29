Steelers QB Outlook: Howard, Allar Workload, Mason Rudolph Timeline

There's still a lot to be determined about the Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback situation for the 2026 season, putting the team in an equally uncomfortable and exciting spot.

The Steelers, after placing the UFA tender on Aaron Rodgers, remain in a staring match with the 42-year-old and still likely don't have a concrete timeline on when he may make his decision to re-sign with the team or not.

If Rodgers isn't in the building for OTAs and/or mandatory minicamp, that would free up significant reps for Will Howard and Drew Allar, which are desperately needed for the two young signal callers, while Mason Rudolph would stick around and perhaps take some first-team reps as the veteran of the group.

Assuming Rodgers is around at the beginning of the training camp, marking the point in time when his negotiating rights would turn exclusively to Pittsburgh, he'd step in and take over as the starter without any questions asked.

Behind him on the depth chart, though, there will still be plenty to sort out heading into the regular season.

Dec 28, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Will Howard (18) warms up before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

The QB Timeline This Summer

Harkening back on OTAs and mandatory minicamp, the expectation should remain that Howard and Rudolph split first-team reps, much like they did during voluntary minicamp, in the event that Rodgers isn't around.

The Steelers can afford to slow-play Allar's development, at least to start. That's not to say he won't eventually compete with Howard for the backup job during training camp and the preseason, but there's still so much he needs to iron out in his game.

Allar's mechanics and ability to read defenses both need a good amount of work, putting behind the eight-ball when it comes to taking any starter-level reps throughout the offseason.

Pittsburgh will still be able to adequately determine his growth and understanding of Mike McCarthy's offense, but there isn't much of a path for him to get many starting reps.

Howard, on the other hand, has to be the focus of the Steelers from a developmental standpoint after a rookie year that was partially derailed by a freak hand injury he suffered during training camp.

As a former sixth-round pick, the expectations that have been placed upon Howard are likely a bit too lofty. Even if his odds of ever becoming a franchise quarterback are slim, however, Pittsburgh still has to figure out what it has in him one way or another.

A majority of Howard's work if Rodgers comes back will come as the second-string quarterback, where he'll battle it out for the backup job. The preseason is perhaps the biggest huge litmus test for him entering year two, however, as he has yet to take any game reps with the Steelers.

There is definitely some added pressure on Howard now that Allar is in the mix, and while it's hard to believe he'll ever find himself as the odd man out in the quarterback room instead of Rudolph, the clock is ticking in regards to him proving that he can be a long-term solution at the position in Pittsburgh.

Outlook On Mason Rudolph

Dec 28, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) warms up before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Rudolph wouldn't appear to have much of a case to make the 53-man roster ahead of Howard as a low-ceiling, high-floor backup with one year left on his contract.

The 30-year-old, as stated above, should continue to take some form of starting reps for as long as Rodgers goes unsigned. He'll then likely primarily handle second-team duties at the beginning of training camp alongside Howard and until Allar is ready should the four-time MVP return.

As training camp comes to an end and the preseason kicks into full gear, though, it's hard to imagine Pittsburgh prioritizing Rudolph over either Howard or Allar as a QB2 or 3 option in 2026.

Because Rudolph is by far the most expendable of the group and provides zero future upside, he'll likely slide down the depth chart and become a trade or cut candidate in August barring an injury to another signal caller on the Steelers' roster.

While it's a bit risky to go into the year with two unproven quarterbacks behind Rodgers, Howard and Allar can still bring enough to the table at such an early stage in their respective careers to convince them to move on from Rudolph.

Plus, it would allow both Howard and Allar to remain on an upward trajectory and show what they're made of in practice throughout the season before Pittsburgh potentially looks to land a franchise quarterback in the 2027 NFL Draft.

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