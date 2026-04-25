Will Howard Sends Message to Steelers Before Drew Allar Pick

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are waiting on Aaron Rodgers and while they're hopeful he decides to return and be their quarterback in 2026, they aren't positive, and until they get an answer, they're not planning as if he'll be here.

If he doesn't return, Will Howard is the favorite to be the Steelers' starter this season. The second-year QB out of Ohio State has the support of the coaching staff and roster and understands the opportunity that's in front of him.

Speaking on Cam Heyward's podcast 'Not Just Football,' Howard embraced the challenge in front of him, making it known to the fans that he's "ready" to be the guy in Pittsburgh.

"Hey, I'm here, man. I don't know what Aaron's going to do. If he wants to come back, I'd be more than happy to, you know, spend another year learning. But if he doesn't I'm ready," Howard said.

The fans then errupted in "QB1" chants.

Will Howard on being the Steelers starting quarterback:



“Hey, I'm here, man. I don't know what Aaron's going to do. If he wants to come back, I'd be more than happy to, you know, spend another year learning . But if he doesn't I'm ready.”#steelers



🎥 not just football with… pic.twitter.com/FG3s5CW7F2 — Matthew Luciow (@matthewluciow92) April 24, 2026

Everything Changes for Will Howard After Drew Allar Pick

Howard's message to Steelers fans is going to have everyone fired up from now until Aaron Rodgers signs - if he signs. But things changed for the second-year quarterback not longer after that message was sent.

The Steelers used their third-round pick in the NFL Draft to select Penn State quarterback Drew Allar. What was once Howard's opportunity to replace Rodgers has now turned into competition, with a higher draft pick and maybe a player with more upside coming in to challenge him.

Can Howard still be the successor of Rodgers? Certainly. And head coach Mike McCarthy has made it known that if he was the coach last year, Howard wouldn't have gone as late as he did in the NFL Draft.

"People get caught up on what round he went in. If I was drafting players that year, he wouldn’t have been around in the fifth or sixth round. I valued him higher than that based off Kansas State… man, I thought he jumped out of the TV set during the college playoffs," McCarthy said at the NFL League Meetings.

Still, Allar was once believed to be a first-round talent and may hold the second best upside in his draft class behind Fernando Mendoza. McCarthy views himself as a quarterback guru, and because of that, there may be a shot Allar's potential eventually gives him an upper-hand.

Things just got very interesting for Howard. He's determined, though, and that confidence has Steelers fans fired up, and ready to see him claim his role in Pittsburgh.

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