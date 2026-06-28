Steelers No. 25 Player: Germie Bernard Already Looks Pro

PITTSBURGH -- The most exciting Pittsburgh Steelers rookie this season is undoubtedly wide receiver Germie Bernard. The Steelers selected Bernard in the second round of the most recent draft out of the University of Alabama, but he enters his first NFL season with the expectations of a veteran.

The Steelers see big things in their future. If the plan plays out accordingly, this team will be seriously challenging for the AFC North division title and possible more. A huge piece of that puzzle is Bernard's impact and production as a rookie.

That's what makes him such an important part of the franchise, and that's why he's the 25th player on the Top 25 Steelers of 2026.

Bernard's 2026 Outlook

There are tons to love about Bernard, and it's not just speculation. The Steelers have already poured a ton into him, and starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers has also taken a keen interest. Despite being a quarterback who shies away from first-year players, Rodgers is mentoring Bernard. During an appearance on FOX54 News, Bernard explained how the veteran QB has mentored him so far.

"He’s just teaching me the game. He’s helping me catch up," he said. "He sees that I have the potential to play, and so he’s pouring into me as much as I can, and I just ask questions and try to learn and be a sponge as much as I can, and receive what they’re telling me because they know the best."

The Steelers see Bernard as a jack-of-all-trades. He can start as a slot receiver in 2026 and expand his route tree from there, giving the franchise even more depth and options.

May 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard (17) participates in OTA drills at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Why Bernard is So Important to Steelers

Bernard is the embodiment of optimism in Pittsburgh. He has the tangible traits of a future star and he's already made an impressive first impression on the coaching staff.

Excitement aside, the Steelers are relying heavily on Bernard to be effective. Otherwise, they would have invested more in wide receiver depth ahead of the season. But that's not the case. The Steelers have Roman Wilson, Ben Skowronek, Kaden Wetjen, Eli Heidenreich and a slew of other roster hopefuls to round out the depth.

If Bernard isn't ready for a large role in 2026 or if injuries keep him off the field, the Steelers will be putting all of their trust and hope in Wilson becoming a threat in year three. That's a great sentiment, but there's no evidence to suggest Wilson will be an effective receiver in 2026.

Why Bernard Ranks 25th on Most Important Players List

In a year's time, Bernard being ranked 25th might be laughable. The Steelers have massive expectations for Bernard's NFL career, and those results might come as soon as year one.

For now, he's the third best receiver on the team behind DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. Despite that, he's going to be an integral piece of the offense, and that's what makes him the 25th-most important player in Pittsburgh this season.

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