Steelers OTAs: Germie Bernard Leads WRs at Practice

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver Germie Bernard was right back to work during the final session of Week 2 of OTAs.

A second-round pick out of Alabama whom Pittsburgh moved up from No. 53 to No. 47 in order to select, Bernard will be instrumental to the team's success on offense as a rookie and shouldn't have a hard time earning Aaron Rodgers' trust.

Bernard's Profile

At 6-foot-1 and 206 pounds, Bernard has ideal size for the position and has a firm understanding of how to use his frame to his advantage.

As one of the higher-floor receiver prospects in this year's class, the adjustment period shouldn't last too long for Bernard as he further integrates himself into Mike McCarthy's offense and learns the ins and outs of how to play at the NFL level.

Over his two seasons at Alabama after previously playing at Michigan State and Washington, Bernard recorded a total of 1,656 yards and nine touchdowns across 114 catches.

At rookie minicamp, McCarthy gushed about Bernard's mindset, versatility and overall fit with the team and his system.

"We just wanted to really get the communication, everybody to fit, no different with the routes. Football comes easy to him," McCarthy said. "His understanding is very high. Doesn't blink. I love his demeanor. You can see why his versatility in college definitely carries over. I think he's been an excellent fit for us."

A flexible option either in the slot or on the outside, you'd be hard-pressed to find too many rookie receivers who are more dependable than Bernard. He might not have elite speed, but he is strong in just about every aspect of the position and is already a starting-caliber player for the Steelers.

May 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard (17) participates in OTA drills at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Projecting Bernard's Numbers as a Rookie

Next to DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr., Bernard is the final piece of Pittsburgh's most impressive receiver trio in quite some time.

While it's possible the Steelers will look to bring another veteran into the room either by way of a trade or a free agent signing, the WR3 job is Bernard's to lose.

Roman Wilson will push for snaps as well in his third year with the organization, but Bernard has the inside edge due to his upside, floor and more well-rounded skill set, even if he is a rookie.

Bernard may not log a snap count in the mid-to-high 80s like Metcalf and Pittman Jr. likely will, but it shouldn't lag that far behind.

There are a lot of mouths to feed in Pittsburgh's offense, perhaps limiting the ceiling on Bernard's production, but posting somewhere in the range of 700 to 800 yards should be within his range of outcomes in 2026.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI, and find our podcast All Steelers Talk on YouTube or anywhere you listen!