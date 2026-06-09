Steelers' Germie Bernard Can Steal Show During Final OTAs

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are moving into the next chapter of their offseason as they wrap up their Organized Team Activities (OTAs). The final week of activities is expected to be a bit different, as many veterans and top names will head home. The players that will stick around are the youngsters and rookies and the ones competing for a roster spot.

One player that has a chance to make something out of an otherwise meaningless week is Steelers rookie wide receiver Germie Bernard.

The team's recent second-round pick has already made a strong first impression on the organization, but with less folks in attendance, the 22-year-old Alabama product is set to make an even bigger mark on his new team.

What Can Bernard Show Steelers?

Look, this is a week to calibrate. The team has now spent a few weeks installing head coach Mike McCarthy's system. The veterans have obviously led this process, but with many of them not participating, players like Bernard have a golden opportunity in front them.

How far have they come? How much have they mastered the system of their new head coach? For Bernard, he's already shown a high level of professionalism and athleticism over his few weeks, but he can take another step as the team wraps up OTAs. If Bernard can stand out as a leader over these next few sessions, give the appearance of a future number one receiver, it will be a remarkable development so early into his NFL career. But that's what the Steelers see in Bernard, and he has the chance to live up to it over these next few sessions.

May 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard (17) participates in OTA drills at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

There's No Downside

Things are already looking up for Bernard, but there's even better news. There is no downside to this final week of OTAs. Barring injuries or something completely unexpected, this is a week where Bernard's stock can only go up.

If he struggles, who cares? If he shows some signs of growing pains, well that's just to be expected for a 22-year-old rookie. Bernard could have a terrible showing at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, and it would not create the slightest bit of panic within the locker room or from any outside perspective.

That likely won't happen, due to Bernard's excellent work ethic and determination. It's even less likely because he's the most talented receiver to be drafted by the Steelers since George Pickens. He's a rare combination that has an extremely bright future. But he can expedite that process just a bit if he has a strong showing over the final week of OTAs.

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