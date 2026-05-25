Roman Wilson, Germie Bernard Headline Steelers Most Exciting Battle

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver corps is definitely improved as compared to the grouping from the 2025 season.

For starters, the Steelers have a real second option at wide receiver for the first time in many seasons. For the first time since 2018, the Steelers may have two receivers who can catch over 1,000 yards in one season, with DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. both offering high upside for Aaron Rodgers in 2026.

That being said, the more interesting situation comes in right behind them. The two wide receivers who are expected to fill out the third and fourth spot on the Steelers are third-year wide receiver Roman Wilson and rookie wideout Germie Bernard.

The battle for what will be listed on the depth chart as "WR3" has begun, and it is certainly one of the more interesting situations across the league.

Wilson enters his third year with the team, yet has just twelve catches for 166 yards and two touchdowns in 14 career games. He was healthy scratched for the last couple games of the 2025 season, and did not appear in the 2025 playoffs for the Steelers. While an injury held him out for nearly all of 2024, he has yet to prove his talent at the NFL level since being selected in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Bernard, on the other hand, has not had a chance to prove himself. That may work in his advantage, however. While Wilson is a known quantity, and has overall been a disappointment in his time with the team, Bernard enters as complete unknown.

Bernard was part of a talented Alabama team with current Los Angeles Ram Ty Simpson at the quarterback position, and will now get to benefit from the leadership of Aaron Rodgers.

Bernard is entering the season at the age of 22, while Wilson will be 24 for the entire season.

Nov 23, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears cornerback Nahshon Wright (26) breaks up a pass against Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson (10) during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

What will happen at WR3?

The Steelers, due to their new coaching staff and changes across the board, are likely going to let both wide receivers enter the "battle" with a clean slate. This certainly works to the advantage of Wilson and should let both prove themselves.

If neither can separate themselves from the other, it is possible the Steelers make a trade or a move for a wide receiver with a bit more of a proven pedigree at the professional level.

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