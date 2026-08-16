Steelers' Patrick Graham Faces Easy Decision at LB Rotation

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers filled out their middle linebacker room with the addition of veteran thumper Elandon Roberts. A two-year starter with the organization before taking a hiatus with the Las Vegas Raiders, he now gives the team four players with starting experience on the depth chart.

The question now for the Steelers and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham is how will he use these players at his disposal? He demonstrated a high-level of creativity and understanding in his previous role, and that should provide optimism for what he can do with the pieces at his disposal in Pittsburgh.

But it doesn't take a super-genius to see the best way forward. Unlike last season, this linebacker rotation is extremely complimentary of one another and gives Graham a mix of run-stuffing and pass-coverage options without relying too heavily on the top tandem of Patrick Queen and Payton Wilson. It mirrors the situation at outside linebacker, as Graham tries to navigate how to deploy three premier edge rushers in one defensive series. I'd like to suggest a simple plan: ride the hot hand.

Steelers' Run Stuffer Acquired

The most important aspect of Roberts' game is well-known. He's a downhill linebacker who can attack the ball-carrier with a thunderous force. He's recorded 90 tackles or more three times in his career doing basically that exact thing.

While he's not a particularly strong player in pass coverage, that shouldn't matter. If the Steelers can utilize him in the right circumstances, the early downs, around the goal line, and obvious run-stopping situations, they will get their money's worth from Roberts. E-Rob himself said after his practice with the team that Graham has a reputation for putting guys in the right situations on the field, so it stands to reason that will happen again in 2026.

"PG, man, very smart," he said. "Always gonna put us in the right situation, very detailed."

But if Roberts suddenly gives the Steelers a pass-coverage threat in the second layer of the defense, how could Graham take him off the field? Or, what if Roberts allows one of Queen or Wilson to be more effective on third down?

Jan 11, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Elandon Roberts (50) and linebacker Patrick Queen (6) react after a tackle in the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens in an AFC wild card game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Graham Still Holds the Cards

These are the situations that Graham will have to manage closely, but luckily for the veteran coach, he still holds the advantage. He has so many options and combinations at his disposal, it might be impossible to fail. Does anyone feel discouraged if Roberts and Wilson are on the field? What about if Queen and Holcomb are the duo? You can even throw in Carson Bruener, who has taken strides and continues to display athleticism, as a player that might excel alongside the right veteran partner.

Graham is the ideal coach to figure that out. It might take time, but it truly is an easy path forward. Let their play speak for itself and ride the hot hand heading into the regular season.

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