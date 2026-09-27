Steelers' Patrick Queen Facing Biggest Test of Impressive Start

PITTSBURGH — One position off to a strong start to the season are the Pittsburgh Steelers’ middle linebackers. Both Patrick Queen and Payton Wilson have played well over the first two weeks, which has been a welcomed development after both struggled in 2025.

After Wilson stood out during the Steelers’ season debut, it was Queen who had the better game during their 20-3 defeat in Week 2. For the second season in a row, Queen has gotten off to a fast start. He’s recorded 10 tackles, as well as one pass defended and his first interception with the Steelers after picking off New England Patriots’ quarterback Drake Maye.

It’s been his pass coverage that has been particularly impressive. It’s a small sample size, but Queen looks vastly improved in 2026. That development is about to be challenged, however, as the team’s upcoming opponent provides the biggest challenge yet.

Why Queen’s Start Has Been So Impressive

PQ is playing in his seventh NFL season. Over the first six years of his career, a common knock against him was his inability to contain tight ends and receivers in coverage. That reputation has continued in Pittsburgh, with Queen allowing receptions on over 75% of the passes thrown at him in 2024, and following that up with a slightly better, yet still worrying, 69% in 2025.

Through two games in 2026, however, he’s been a blanket in coverage. Pro Football Hall of Fame international ambassador Steve Flack shared an intriguing statistic Queen has posted so far. According to data from Pro Football Reference, Queen has allowed just one reception on six targets in coverage, while also tallying a pass defended and an interception during those targets. That’s good for a 16.7% completion rate, which was the lowest among all qualifying NFL defenders over the first two weeks. Flack shared his findings via his X account.

It also shouldn’t be a huge surprise, given his contract situation. PQ is in the final year of a three-year deal he signed with the Steelers before the 2024 campaign, and he just watched a bunch of players at his position be rewarded in free agency. With another strong campaign, he’s going to match or exceed the $13 million salary he earned on his last deal in Pittsburgh.

Sep 20, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defense player Patrick Queen (6) reacts after making an interception during the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why Queen Might Struggle in Week 3

The strong start is hopefully a sign of things turning around for Queen and the rest of this defense under new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. Graham has come in and immediately unlocked more production from an expensive, but stagnant defense.

The toughest test early in the season comes with the team welcoming AFC North rivals, the Cincinnati Bengals. The reason why the Bengals present a specifically difficult challenge for Queen is the presence of tight end Mike Gesicki.

Gesicki is a key part of the Bengals’ offense, and he has some boom-or-bust potential on a weekly basis. His first two games are representative of this, with him posting 75 yards and a touchdown in Week 1, but followed it up with zero receptions for zero yards in Week 2.

The Bengals might not have a choice but to force-feed Gesicki in Week 3, however, as the team’s third receiver went down with an injury. Andrei Iosivas is out after undergoing surgery on his thumb, forcing the Bengals to either give more targets to players like fourth-round rookie Colbie Young and undrafted former Steelers receiver Ke’Shawn Williams

And if Gesicki is getting targets, it likely means Queen will see a lot of him in the open field. The Bengals tight end comes in at 6’6” and nearly 250 pounds, which presents a challenge for any defender matching up against the gargantuan passing option.

Queen might respond exactly as the Steelers hope. His first two games of the season certainly provide reasons for optimism. But at the very least, this will be the toughest challenge yet for Queen and the Steelers' defense.

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