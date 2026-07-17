Steelers Player Calls Out Tension With Mike Tomlin

PITTSBURGH -- It's not exactly a secret that the Pittsburgh Steelers experienced some turbulence during the final years of Mike Tomlin's tenure with the organization. The pressure of a playoff losing streak mounted and the fresh-voiced Tomlin became a stale presence in the locker room.

But according to one second-year Steelers player, there is already a huge difference in the energy and vibes under the new head coach.

Tight end JJ Galbreath, who is fighting for a roster spot in his second season with the Steelers, recently appeared on former offensive lineman Zach Banner's podcast, The Banner Show. During their conversation, Galbreath shared that there was a palpable tension in the locker room that just isn't there since Mike McCarthy took over.

"Last year, coming in, I felt like there was a tension in the air being around Mike Tomlin," he admitted. "That also could just be because I'm an undrafted free agent rookie, so you're trying to make every interaction positive."

McCarthy Bringing Calming Energy to Steelers

While Galbreath admitted that his perspective is a bit skewed because of his limited time with the former coach, the one thing he's picked up on with the new staff is a lighter feeling. He highlighted the team's veteran minicamp earlier in the offseason as the perfect example.

"So far this year, we've had a little bit of slack here and there," he shared. "We had our voluntary veteran camp, and was supposed to be three days. We got two good days of work, and they were like, 'We're good. You guys can have the rest of the week off. We got good work in.'

May 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy observes OTA drills at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Will This Pay Off for Steelers?

The big question surrounding all of this is how this new staff and their coaching style will influence the roster. Will it pay off and finally lead the Steelers to a postseason victory? Or will it be a valiant effort at change that yields the same results?

What's clear, especially from the comments by Galbreath, is that McCarthy is a breath of fresh air for the Steelers. They're not worried about the results right now, they are worried about putting in the work. So far, it has the entire locker room on board, and that says a ton about McCarthy. Replacing a head coach who held the position for 19 seasons is no easy task, but the new bench boss has this team moving in a new direction. Now, we just wait and see where it leads them.

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