What's Really Happening With Steelers' Broderick Jones

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers don't know when they'll get Broderick Jones back on the football field, but they aren't labeling it the same way one reporter is. So, with conflicting reports, the question now is, what's really happening with the former first-round left tackle?

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Jones suffered a "setback" during his rehab from neck surgery, which could push his return date into the regular season.

"Steelers left tackle Broderick Jones suffered a setback to the neck injury he sustained last season, and is scheduled to be examined this week to determine whether he will be ready for training camp and/or the start of the season, per league sources," Schefter reported.

Steelers left tackle Broderick Jones suffered a setback to the neck injury he sustained last season, and is scheduled to be examined this week to determine whether he will be ready for training camp and/or the start of the season, per league sources. pic.twitter.com/o4tq7lazgc — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 20, 2026

According to Steelers general manager Omar Khan, Jones didn't do anything the team would classify as bad news.

"Nothing has changed with Broderick. He's still working to try to get back to where he needs to be. Nothing has changed there. No new information since we last spoke in March," Khan said.

So, What's Really Going on With Broderick Jones?

The understanding the Steelers have carried throughout Jones' injury is that it's not set in stone. Nothing is guaranteed about Jones' return, which means timelines are all over the place. Pittsburgh has been hopeful that Jones could return before Week 1, but they're also staying patient and understanding that they can't control how fast everything heals with an injury as serious as this one.

It also isn't about him being able to run around, but rather him being able to gain his strength back. Until Jones is able to compete at the NFL level when it comes to throwing around outside linebackers and defensive ends, he's not going to be on the field for any team.

And the Steelers, throughout this entire process, have not known when that strength will return. They still don't.

Maybe Jones was about to take a step toward working out in the weight room again or hitting the blocking sled, and the medical staff decided to stop it. Is that a setback or just another milestone Jones isn't ready to hit yet?

Defining a setback makes this difficult. But it's not about who's right, it's about understanding what Jones' injury really looks like and that it's a lot of grey area.

This injury is a day-by-day thing. There are boxes Jones will need to check to return, but no one in the building is trying to put a timeframe as to when he'll check them. Right now, it's about making sure he's progressing to whatever degree that is on a daily or weekly basis.

The Steelers have followed that roadmap the entire time. They don't know how it'll turn out, and there's some concern about that. But they're aware that's the cars they've been dealt, and they're preparing for all scenarios at left tackle this season.

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