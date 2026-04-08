Steelers Get Positive Sign on Broderick Jones Recovery

With the Pittsburgh Steelers in the midst of Phase 1 of their offseason program under new head coach Mike McCarthy, there are some positive signs regarding Broderick Jones' availability.

As seen in a video posted by the Steelers on X, Jones was participating with the rest of the team on the field as he continues to recover from a season-ending neck injury he suffered in Week 12 last year against the Chicago Bears.

Because Jones' fifth-year option is likely to be declined by Pittsburgh, he is set to reach free agency next offseason, meaning his future with the organization is up in the air.

Omar Khan's Prior Comments on Jones

While speaking with reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine in February, Steelers general manager Omar Khan acknowledged that Jones sustained a "significant injury" and that they were "monitoring his progress".

Khan had a more optimistic tone when discussing Jones' status at the annual league meetings, though.

"Broderick's starting to do more and more," Khan said. "I talked to him a couple times over the last couple weeks. He's in a good place and ready to work hard and do whatever he can to be ready to go."

Sep 14, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) reacts as he takes the field against the Seattle Seahawks at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Steelers' Left Tackle Situation

With offensive line looming as perhaps the Steelers' most significant need remaining on the board at this stage of the offseason, it seems inevitable that the team will bring in additional competition for Jones at left tackle, perhaps via the 2026 NFL Draft.

Left guard is more of a roster hole at this point, but there aren't a ton of reasons for Pittsburgh to feel optimistic about the depth chart at left tackle with Jones and Dylan Cook sitting atop it.

Jones has been inconsistent throughout his three years in the NFL up to this point, which put him on uneven ground in regards to his future even before he suffered his injury.

Cook was a surprising bright spot after being inserted into the starting lineup towards the end of the regular season, allowing just one sack according to Pro Football Focus, but he'll need to prove himself further before being considered a legit long-term option.

Jones' participation on the South Side is a promising sign, and it appears he's making real progress, but there's still some questions that have to be answered both in terms of his health and level of performance before he can be pencilled in as a starter once again.

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