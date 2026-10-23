Steelers Give Positive T.J. Watt Update Before Saints Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers received some good news ahead of their Week 7 game against the New Orleans Saints in Paris.

On their final injury report of the week, EDGE rusher T.J. Watt was listed as a full participant in practice and did not have a game designation.

The 32-year-old popped up on the previous injury report with a calf injury and was a limited participant in the Steelers' final practice before flying over to Paris.

Pittsburgh did not practice on October 23 due to weather, meaning that the final injury report was an estimation in terms of participation, but it still is a positive development for Watt.

Prior to the report coming out, head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters that there wasn't much concern about Watt not being able to suit up vs. New Orleans at the Stade de France, though Saturday's practice would be the deciding factor.

“I would say no, frankly, we just got off the flight and we’ll work the guys here and see how they respond. And tomorrow’s practice will answer all those questions,” McCarthy said, per PennLive's Nick Farabaugh.

With Watt over the injury report, though, that obviously bodes extremely well for his availability, and he stated that he feels "really good".

"I feel really good honestly," Watt said. "Just trying to hydrate as much as possible. Was able to sleep on the plane, just hit an espresso, so I should be good to go."

Watt has remained healthy all season outside of a brief instance against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5 in which he was checked out after appearing to be poked in the eye.

In six games, he has recorded 15 total tackles, 4.5 sacks, a pick-six and a forced fumble.

Sep 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) lines up against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

EDGE Rusher Room Appears Healthy

Watt wasn't the only Pittsburgh EDGE rusher to find himself on the injury report this week.

Alex Highsmith was also listed on all three installations of it due to a groin injury. He was limited on both October 21 and 22 as a result, though he was upgraded to a full participant in the team's estimation on October 23 and also doesn't have any game designation.

Groin injuries have become a bit of a recurring issue for Highsmith, as he missed a single game with one in 2021 while being sidelined for three in 2024.

He also suffered a groin injury during training camp in 2025, but he did not miss any regular season time as a result.

There doesn't seem to be any level of long-term concern with Watt and Highsmith, however, and both are now set up to play against the Saints.

Nick Herbig, who's coming off a two-sack outing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and/or Jack Sawyer could've stepped up in a world where either or both of Watt and Highsmith were inactive this week.

Instead, all four of Pittsburgh's EDGE rushers look like they'll take the field in Paris.