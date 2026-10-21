Steelers Starting OLB Suffers Groin Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with a rather long list of injuries as they get ready to head over to Paris for a Week 7 matchup with the New Orleans Saints.

Perhaps the most notable development on the Steelers' first injury report of the week is Alex Highsmith (groin) being listed as a limited participant.

Furthermore, running back Rico Dowdle (knee) also registered as a limited participant while defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day (tricep) was a non-participant.

Cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey (wrist) and Brandin Echols (hamstring), EDGE rusher T.J. Watt (NIR/rest), defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (NIR/rest) and wide receiver Ben Skowronek (calf) were all non-participants too. Safety DeShon Elliott (knee) was a full participant and remains in his 21-day practice window while on the reserve/injured list.

Sep 20, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) closes in on New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Highsmith's Injury Issues in Recent Seasons

Highsmith was incredibly durable for the first four seasons of his NFL career, appearing in all but one of Pittsburgh's regular season games from 2020 through 2023.

He began running into some issues on the injury front once the 2024 campaign, arrived, however.

That year, Highsmith suffered a groin injury in Week 3 vs. the Los Angeles Chargers that kept him out for three games.

He returned in Week 7, though he later sustained an ankle injury against the Washington Commanders in Week 10 that resulted in a three-game absence.

In 2025, Highsmith suffered another groin injury during training camp. He did not miss any regular season time, though.

He did, however, go down with an ankle injury in Week 2 vs. the Seattle Seahawks that sidelined him for two games.

Highsmith then suffered a pectoral injury before Pittsburgh's Week 11 contest against the Cincinnati Bengals and missed two games from there.

The 29-year-old has been out for a total of 10 regular season games since the start of 2024, and the hope is that he doesn't have to miss any time with his current groin injury.

If he is out vs. New Orleans, Nick Herbig would likely take on a majority of his usual workload opposite T.J. Watt after a two-sack outing in Week 6's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jack Sawyer would also factor into the Steelers' defensive game plan more heavily as well after logging 107 snaps on that side of the ball thus far.

Aug 21, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle (13) runs the ball against the New York Jets during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dowdle Has Another Lower-Body Injury

Dowdle dislocated his toe twice against the New England Patriots in Week 2 and went on to miss Pittsburgh's next three games.

He returned to the field against Tampa Bay and posted 49 yards on 10 touches, but his knee injury is a new development in what's becoming an injury-ravaged season for the 28-year-old.

The fact that Dowdle was a limited participant is good news rather than him not practicing at all, though his status bears watching over the next few days before the Steelers hit the field vs. New Orleans.