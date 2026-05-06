Steelers' Aaron Rodgers May Have Dropped Hints About Future

Former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kyle Van Noy had some interesting thoughts and observations surrounding Aaron Rodgers as he continues to make the Pittsburgh Steelers wait for his decision on whether or not to play for the team in 2026.

While appearing on "Up & Adams" with host Kay Adams, Van Noy stated that he believes Rodgers should retire at this point, with one of his main points being that he doesn't think the four-time MVP loves the game of football like he once used to.

“I think he should just ride off into the sunset,” Van Noy said. “He’s such a successful player, and he has nothing left to prove. I know he’s a competitor and probably wants to win a Super Bowl. When you win it, it’s like a drug, right? You wanna get back so bad, it’s an unbelievable feeling. So I know that motivates him, but over the years, you could just tell. I don’t know him personally, so I can’t say, and I’ve competed with him, I don’t know if he has the same kind of love for the game, to be honest.

“He still looks like he has it, but just comparing him (to) what he was like when he was with the Packers versus since I’ve played him now, it’s a little different. He talks to more guys on defense. It looks like he’s having fun. It’s just that, when you used to play him, he had this ‘F you’ mentality… He’s smiling at guys a little bit more.”

"There's a little difference... when you used to play him, he had this F-U mentality"



Kyle Van Noy on whether Aaron Rodgers should hang it up this year @KVN_03 | @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/enzC6HJHUA — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) May 5, 2026

Is Van Noy Right?

It's not far-fetched to think Rodgers could, or is seriously considering, thinking about retiring.

After all, he is 42-years-old and has yet to sign with the Steelers despite it feeling like a formality that the two sides will reunite this offseason.

Rodgers may or may not be fully bought in on the idea of suiting up again and heading back to Pittsburgh, but his passion for the game hasn't seemed to decrease.

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) throws during the first half of an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

He didn't hide his emotions, either good or bad, while with the black and gold last year, and the fact that his mindset has shifted or he's become more cordial with opposing players, at least in the eyes of Van Noy, is far from damning evidence that backs up his point.

Rodgers doesn't have a ton left in the tank, and he did infer last summer that 2025 would be his last season before seemingly changing his mind, but the same competitive fire that he's carried with him throughout his career hasn't seemed to go away just yet.

The likeliest outcome remains that he'll re-sign with the Steelers, perhaps within a matter of weeks, and then potentially retire once the 2026 campaign is finished rather than put an official end to his playing days this offseason.

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