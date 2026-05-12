Steelers' Ideal QB Scenario Doesn't Involve Aaron Rodgers

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are in the midst of one of their typical quarterback crises that have become familiar to fans in recent seasons.

With the current quarterback room of rookie Drew Allar, second year quarterback Will Howard and veteran Mason Rudolph and the possibility of re-signing veteran Aaron Rodgers, the Steelers are stuck with no good options at the position.

This point was highlighted on ESPN's Unsportsmanlike, when they got to discussing the quarterback situation ahead of this week's release of the 2026 schedule.

On the episode, ESPN's Damien Woody took to the show to issue what he believes to be the best case scenario for the team at quarterback, highlighting the fact that there are no great options available.

“That eventually a young quarterback will start, will play at some point this upcoming season,” Woody said. “What’s the upside of Aaron Rodgers? If you’re the Pittsburgh Steelers, what’s the upside? There’s no upside. I think, for me, I think impeding those young guys getting meaningful reps seeing what they can do and possibly putting Pittsburgh in a position that if they need to draft a high quarterback next in next year’s draft."

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) looks on at the Jumbotron after his fumble resulted in a Houston Texans touchdown during the second half of the NFL Wild Card game at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on January 12, 2026. | Michael Longo/For USA Today Network-PA / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Woody then doubled down, issuing a statement that makes it clear that he has no preference for quarterback outside of it not being Rodgers.

“To me, that’s what it’s all about. Pittsburgh’s eye should be towards the future, not looking in the past for a 42-year-old quarterback.”

Woody has a point in terms of how sticking with the past could harm them. Last season's quarterback play was not terrible, but it was not fantastic by any means. If they opt for one of the younger options, it offers more potential.

Where The Steelers Go From Here

While none of the young options have done anything that would point to them being stellar at the NFL level, they offer the potential that you do not get with Rodgers. At this point in his lengthy career, the Steelers know exactly what they would be getting from Rodgers from a talent perspective.

With that in mind, the decision comes down to whether Allar or Howard is the right option. At this point in time, neither look particularly enticing, but it will be interesting to see which one separates themselves when it comes to training camp. It is possible we get an idea early on, but a prolonged quarterback battle seems to be in the cards in Pittsburgh.

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