Steelers Release WR After Training Camp Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers have parted ways with a wide receiver following an injury he suffered during practice.

In the Steelers' first practice of the second week of training camp on August 3, Cole Burgess was carted off the field with an apparent lower-body injury.

The nature or significance of Burgess' injury wasn't disclosed by Pittsburgh, though he's now off the 90-man roster as his spot was taken by Jakobie Keeney-James, a fellow receiver.

Aug 03, 2026; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Cole Burgess (85) participates in a practice session at Training camp at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How Burgess Fit In With Steelers Before His Injury

Before entering the NFL, Burgess was a standout with Division III program Cortland State. During his time at the school from 2018 to 2023, he racked up 3,133 yards and 35 touchdowns on 178 receptions.

Burgess later signed as an undrafted free agent with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2024 and spent that entire season on the team's practice squad.

He returned to the organization on a reserve/futures contract in 2025 and was released at final roster cuts. Burgess spent the entire season off an NFL roster or practice squad before inking a futures deal with Pittsburgh in January.

The 26-year-old, who stands at 6-foot-1 and 192 pounds, was buried rather far down the depth chart before his injury.

In a position group that includes DK Metcalf, Michael Pittman Jr., Germie Bernard, Roman Wilson, Kaden Wetjen and Ben Skowronek, there simply isn't much room for any of the Steelers' long shots to make enough of a strong impression to snag a 53-man roster spot heading into the regular season.

Still, Burgess had a few standout moments, including a 55-yard touchdown reception from Drew Allar right before going down with his injury. He also saw some time with the special teams unit as a gunner while having prior experience as a kick returner in college.

Now that Burgess is no longer on the 90-man roster, the Steelers' receiving options behind the six players mentioned above includes Joaquin Davis, A.T. Perry, Max Hurleman, Levi Wentz, Brandon Smith and Keeney-James.

Aug 03, 2026; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers safety Rayshawn Jenkins (3) battles wide receiver Cole Burgess in a practice session at Training camp at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What Happens Next With Burgess?

Because Burgess was waived/injured, he's now subject to waivers. Should he go unclaimed, he would revert to Pittsburgh's reserve/injured list.

Burgess would be ineligible to play during the 2026 campaign as a result unless he reaches an injury settlement with the team, which would allow him to receive a prorated amount of money based on how long he is expected to remain out with his injury while also giving him the opportunity to sign with another team and be active this upcoming campaign.

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