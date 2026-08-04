Steelers Sign Former Packers WR

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a pair of wide receiver moves as they open their sixth practice of training camp.

Per an announcement from the Steelers, they've signed Jakobie Keeney-James. As the corresponding move, they waived/injured Cole Burgess after he went down with an apparent lower-body injury during the team's first practice of the week.

Keeney-James was among a group of skill position players whom Pittsburgh hosted for tryouts last week, and now he'll join the 90-man roster before the team's first preseason game on August 13 against the Green Bay Packers.

Green Bay Packers Jakobie Keeney-James (84) participates in mandatory minicamp Thursday, June 11, 2026, at the Don Hutson Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Keeney-James' Background

Keeney-James' college career began at FCS program Eastern Washington in 2019, and he had a single catch as a true freshman for six yards while redshirting.

In 2020, he finished with 125 yards on 10 receptions before posting 246 yards and three touchdowns during the 2021 campaign.

Across eight games in 2022, Keeney-James logged 228 yards and a score on 18 catches. He then put up 220 yards on 15 receptions in 2023 before transferring out of Eastern Washington and landing at UMass.

During his lone season with the Minutemen, Keeney-James racked up 870 yards and six touchdowns over 51 catches.

He was not selected during the 2025 NFL Draft, though, and signed with the Detroit Lions. Keeney-James was released at final roster cuts and later signed to the Green Bay Packers' practice squad on September 23.

The 25-year-old was elevated to the active roster for the team's Week 18 game against the Minnesota Vikings, during which he hauled in two passes for 15 yards.

Keeney-James was later waived by the Packers on June 15 and did not latch on with another team before joining the Steelers.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jakobie Keeney-James (84) runs drills during the first day of a three-day minicamp at the Don Hutson Center in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin on Tuesday, June 9, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Potential Special Teams Depth?

With six receiver spots all but locked up between DK Metcalf, Michael Pittman Jr., Germie Bernard, Roman Wilson, Ben Skowronek and Kaden Wetjen, Keeney-James or any of Pittsburgh's other options at the position don't really have a chance to climb up the depth chart and be a surprise inclusion on the initial 53-man roster barring an injury.

Where Keeney-James could potentially help out down the line, though, is on special teams if he re-signs to the Steelers' practice squad assuming he's let go at final roster cuts.

He returned two kicks for 47 yards against the Vikings in Week 18, and he also recorded 73 yards on three kick returns in Detroit's preseason opener last year.

Wetjen, Eli Heidenreich, Jaylen Warren and Donte Kent (if healthy) are all capable of handling return man duties for Pittsburgh, but Keeney-James could provide some insurance on the practice squad while also being able to play on the outside or in the slot on offense.

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