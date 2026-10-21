Steelers Release Veteran Safety Before Paris Trip

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers shook up their defensive roster ahead of their Week 7 contest against the New Orleans Saints. As the team prepares for an international flight to Paris, France, one of the veteran defenders was informed that he won't be on the flight or on the active roster moving forward.

The Steelers cut safety Rayshawn Jenkins. The 32-year-old former Los Angeles Chargers draft pick played in the first six games of the season during his first season in Pittsburgh.

By releasing Jenkins, the Steelers opened up a vacant spot on their active roster, and there are a few options for how they could fill it. Steelers On SI publisher Noah Strackbein hinted at one potential outcome for Week 7.

#Steelers release Rayshawn Jenkins. Gotta think that could mean DeShon Elliott is coming back — Noah Strackbein (@NoahStrackbein) October 21, 2026

Elliott Ready to Return?

The most optimistic take from this update is that the Steelers might be getting one of their most important members of the secondary back for their international matchup. Starting safety DeShon Elliott hasn't played in the regular season in nearly a year due to a lower-body injury he suffered against the Green Bay Packers last season.

Heading into this season, things were trending in a positive direction for Elliott's injury. But after he appeared in one preseason contest, he was placed on IR to begin the regular season schedule. In the weeks since, he's been quietly making progress, but the team has been quite vague. Ahead of their Week 7 contest, head coach Mike McCarthy said this about Elliott's status, via Alan Saunders of Steelers Now.

"I hope so," he stated. "We have a practice plan for him. He’s doing really well. He’s chomping at the bit, so we’ll see how it goes this week."

#Steelers HC Mike McCarthy on the potential for SS DeShon Elliott to return this week:



“I hope so. We have a practice plan for him. He’s doing really well. He’s chomping at the bit, so we’ll see how it goes this week. … We’ll see how today goes.”https://t.co/5QtLC83eQs https://t.co/EcA2qqUnJW — Alan Saunders (@ASaunders_PGH) October 21, 2026

He's the best-case scenario for the Steelers to replace Jenkins. Elliott has plenty of starting experience and playmaking ability to bring the defense to the next level. In five 2025 contests before his injury, he recorded 38 total tackles, a forced fumble, an interception and a sack. He was all over the field, producing splash plays across each level of the defense.

That's exactly the type of player the Steelers need back in the secondary. They've received solid play from players like Jamel Dean, Asante Samuel Jr. and Daylen Everette. Veteran Jalen Ramsey is on another level as the season inches towards the midway point. Adding Elliott could put this group over the top.

Aug 21, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers safety DeShon Elliott (25) lines up against the New York Jets during the first half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Steelers' Other Options

If Elliott can't return. the Steelers will have to rely even more on the three safeties they currently have on the roster. In addition to Ramsey, Jaquan Brisker has played a significant amount of snaps with mixed results. Rookie Robert Spears-Jennings has impressed to begin his career, but it's uncertain how much they trust the seventh-round draft choice.

If they look to the practice squad to fill the final roster spot for Week 7, they have a few players to pick from.

Sebastian Castro has NFL experience with both the Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Undrafted out of the University of Iowa, he's a special teams standout who could earn more playing time if given the opportunity.

Darius Rush is a slightly older option who might have a better shot at getting on the field for gameday. The 26-year-old has six games of NFL experience.

Lastly, the Steelers could promote Car'Lin Vigers. An undrafted defensive back out of Louisiana-Monroe, he's extremely athletic and has the ideal size of a NFL DB. He's yet to make an appearance in an NFL regular season contest.