DeShon Elliott Update Gives Steelers Defensive Backfield Hope

There might be a light at the end of the tunnel for the Pittsburgh Steelers' secondary.

During his weekly press conference ahead of the Steelers' Week 5 game against the Indianapolis Colts, head coach Mike McCarthy offered a positive update on DeShon Elliott and where he stands now that he is officially eligible to be activated off the reserve/injured list. He did not provide an exact timeline for his return, though.

“DeShon’s making progress," McCarthy said. "I had a chance to watch him work last week, so he’s definitely getting close. He’s chomping at the bit and he’s definitely making progress. I don’t have a timeline for you, but I thought he had a really good workout last Wednesday.”

Oct 12, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers safety Deshon Elliott (25) reacts as he takes the field against the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How Steelers' Secondary Has Fared Without Elliott

Pittsburgh's secondary has been operating at a deficit all season even outside of Elliott's absence up to this point.

Star cornerback Joey Porter Jr. hadn't played in any of the Steelers' first three games of the season amidst his contract dispute before being traded to the Dallas Cowboys last week, and now Jamel Dean is set to miss some time with an ankle injury he suffered in a loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 4.

Jalen Ramsey is dealing with a broken wrist he sustained in a win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3. He hasn't missed any time as a result, however.

The team's other veterans at the safety position in Jaquan Brisker and Rayshawn Jenkins have both struggled to varying extents, and it's tough for Pittsburgh to really lean on rookie Robert Spears-Jennings too heavily, as evidenced by the fact that he's only played 38 snaps on defense up to this point.

The Steelers have still held up relatively well against the pass despite all of that, giving up 209.5 yards through the air per game (12th-lowest in NFL) and allowing an EPA per pass of -0.07 (11th-lowest, per Next Gen Stats).

Sep 28, 2025; Dublin, Ireland; Pittsburgh Steelers safety Deshon Elliott (25) reacts after an interception on a pass thrown by Minnesota Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz (11) during the second quarter during an NFL International Series game at Croke Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why Elliott's Return is Imperative

During his time in Pittsburgh, Elliott has proven himself to be a playmaker in the back-end of the Steelers' defense.

Sure, he has some flaws in coverage, but he's more than capable of holding his own in that regard and has come away with two interceptions as well as three forced fumbles and fumble recoveries across 20 games for the black and gold.

Furthermore, Elliott is a sound and secure tackler who can come up and provide strong support against the run as a physically-minded player, which is much-needed after Pittsburgh's poor outing vs. Cleveland this past week.

For a secondary that desperately needs reinforcements, Elliott's return can't come soon enough.

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