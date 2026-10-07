Steelers Have Never Needed DeShon Elliott More

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are 2-2 after their first four games of the 2026 season. Things haven't reached a total sense of panic, but any time you lose to the Cleveland Browns, you have to take a long look in the mirror.

And that's what Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy called for as the team begins their Week 5 preparations. He described the team's need to "clean our own house," highlighting his intention of getting the team back on track before they take on the Indianapolis Colts.

It's a startling, but necessary admission as the Steelers still try to establish an identity under their new head coach. The team needs to face their failures and try to improve before it's too late, but there's also one missing piece.

The Steelers have a huge need in their secondary. They need a starting cornerback to fill the void of Joey Porter Jr.'s departure, but even more pressing is the need a tone-setter on the back end. Which is why this team can't get back on track until safety DeShon Elliott returns to the field.

When Will Elliott Return for Steelers?

During McCarthy's weekly press conference, he offered an encouraging update on Elliott. He was placed on the Injured Reserve at the start of the regular season, but came with the designation of a return. Having served the mandatory four weeks on the IR this designation carries, the first assumption is that Elliott's practice window would be opened and he would return some time in the coming three weeks.

McCarthy said that he's progressing once again when he next spoke to reporters, but the real test was whether or not he would participate in practice. Once that happens, it officially opens his practice window before returning. Unfortunately, coach McCarthy shared that he had "nothing to report" regarding Elliott's practice window, according to The Athletic's Mike DeFabo.

Asked if DeShon Elliott’s 21-day window will be open, Mike McCarthy said the safety is getting closer but there’s “nothing to announce.” — Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) October 7, 2026

And while it's a formality in the recovery process, those 21 days are crucial. If he is going to return in 2026, those days are the true ramp-up period. Should anything go wrong, they could shut him down for the year. Should everything go right, he could be back on the field by their Week 7 game in Paris, France.

Where things currently stand, that Week 7 game feels like a long shot for Elliott to return.

Aug 21, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Jets tight end Jelani Woods (86) scores a touchdown in front of Pittsburgh Steelers safety DeShon Elliott (25) during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Steelers Might Be Done By Then

If the Steelers don't get Elliott back before the end of the month and the secondary continues playing like they currently are, it won't matter how good the veteran safety is upon his return. At that point, the Steelers might be 2-5 and staring up at the rest of the AFC North.

Best-case scenario is that Elliott's practice window is opened without the intention of utilizing all 21 days the player will be allotted before the team has to make a decision on his roster status. As McCarthy noted, he's made progress and is nearing a return. Hopefully, with a few practices and time to get into game shape, he is back to making an impact as soon as possible.

In the meantime, the Steelers' defense is in need of a player to change the momentum. Elliott is exactly the player the secondary and the defense needs to right the ship.

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