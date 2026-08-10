Steelers Relocate Practice Due to Weather

Inclement weather has once again shifted the Pittsburgh Steelers' practice plans.

Right around 50 minutes into practice on August 10, the Steelers made the decision to relocate into the indoor facility at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe.

The team went through individual drills as well as one "mojo moment" before reaching that conclusion as the result of rain in the area.

It comes several days after Pittsburgh closed practice to fans on August 7 due to bad weather.

The Steelers are currently in their third week of training camp, and they're gearing up to take on the Green Bay Packers in the preseason opener at Acrisure Stadium in a few days on August 13. Kick-off is set for 7:00 p.m. EST.

Pittsburgh's final training camp practice that's open to fans is set for the following day on August 17, which will come a few days before their second contest of the preseason against the New York Jets on August 21. That matchup will also be held at Acrisure Stadium.

The Steelers' final preseason game is against the Buffalo Bills at the new Highmark Stadium on August 27. Final roster cuts will take place on August 30, and their Week 1 regular season opener vs. the Atlanta Falcons is set for September 13.

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