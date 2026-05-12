Steelers Set to Face Saints in First-Ever NFL Paris Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers are once again heading overseas during the 2026 season.

The Athletic's Mike DeFabo has confirmed the report that the Steelers will face off against the New Orleans Saints at the Stade de France in Week 7 on October 25.

Hearing this is accurate. The Steelers are headed to Paris this season. https://t.co/SxwcYYCteN — Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) May 12, 2026

The news comes after Pittsburgh played in the NFL's first-ever game in Dublin, Ireland last season against the Minnesota Vikings at Croke Park, where the former won by a score of 24-21 in Week 4.

New Orleans will act as the home team for the contest, meaning the Steelers will play eight true road games instead of nine this upcoming season.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac, the Jacksonville Jaguars "blocked" the Steelers from playing against them in their London game this year.

"According to multiple sources, the Jaguars 'protected' their home game against the Steelers, meaning it will likely be played in Jacksonville and not in the capital of England," Dulac reported.

"They don't want to give up a game against the Steelers because they know it is guaranteed to be a sellout, based on the way Steelers fans gobble up seats in opposing stadium," he wrote.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI, and find our podcast All Steelers Talk on YouTube or anywhere you listen!