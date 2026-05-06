Jaguars Block Steelers From London Game

PITTSBURGH -- It looks like the Pittsburgh Steelers won't be traveling overseas for a second year in a row as their chances to place in London, England seem to have been stopped.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac, the Jacksonville Jaguars will not host the Steelers for an international game in 2026. Jacksonville "blocked" the Steelers from being their London game, meaning they will play Pittsburgh in Florida instead.

"According to multiple sources, the Jaguars 'protected' their home game against the Steelers, meaning it will likely be played in Jacksonville and not in the capital of England," Dulac reported.

"They don't want to give up a game against the Steelers because they know it is guaranteed to be a sellout, based on the way Steelers fans gobble up seats in opposing stadium," Dulac added.

Sep 28, 2025; Dublin, Ireland; Pittsburgh Steelers fans cheer during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings during an NFL International Series game at Croke Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

There was a belief at the NFL League Meetings that the Steelers would play the Jaguars in London this season. Because Pittsburgh was the home team in Dublin, Ireland in 2025, their next international game would need to be played as the away team. With Jacksonville being out of their stadium this season and the amount of fans that showed up in Ireland for the game, the NFL was leaning toward giving the Steelers another international game to help boost the support overseas.

The Jaguars are set to host two home games in London this season.

While Jacksonville's stadium is being renovated, meaning EverBank Stadium will be held to reduced capacity in 2026.

Steelers fans are known for taking over opposing team's stadiums, and with limited seats, this could feel like all Pittsburgh fans when they play each other.

As for another international game for the Steelers, their next stop could be Mexico City. With a widespread fanbase down there and plenty of growth in the area from the team over the last few years, it feels like a natural fit.

A return to Dublin is also on their minds but the NFL doesn't know when they will return to Ireland again. When they do, the Steelers may try to push to make that their home stadium each season, hosting a game there every year of so.

It's believed that the NFL schedule will be released in the coming week or so. The league has not yet revealed the exact date, but it typically happens in the middle of May, with May 13 being the most-likely date this offseason.

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