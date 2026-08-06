Steelers Make Surprising Change With First Depth Chart

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ plans on the defensive line have become more clear.

On their first depth chart of training camp, Keeanu Benton as a second-team defensive tackle behind Cameron Heyward.

In Benton's usual spot at nose tackle, which was his primary position while playing under former head coach Mike Tomlin, second-year player Yahya Black was listed as the starter while free agent addition Sebastian Joseph-Day slotted in as the second-team option at the position.

Dec 21, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Keeanu Benton (95) celebrates after a sack during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What it Means for Benton and His Role in Contract Year

Pittsburgh’s new coaching staff made it a point earlier in the offseason to declare that Benton would move around the defensive line more in 2026 than he typically had over the first three seasons of his career.

“I’m excited for [Benton],” defensive line coach Domata Peko said during the offseason program in May. “He’s a player that’s been climbing each year and getting better and better. They played him at a lot of nose [tackle] last year, but I feel like he can play any position on that defensive front. So, excited to work with him. He’s been coming in on these optional days and been grinding with us.”

That plan has gone into motion during training camp, with Benton spending time at defensive end while also getting some work in at nose tackle.

As the initial depth chart proves, however, Benton is going to be relied on primarily as an end.

That would appear to be the right decision for the Steelers considering Benton’s pass rushing chops and athletic traits at the position. He largely has held his own at nose tackle, but he lacks the requisite size and anchor to make a real impact against the run.

Black, on the other hand, is the perfect option at the position given his play strength and massive frame as a run stuffer in the middle of the defensive line.

Joseph-Day doesn't have quite the same size as Black, but he's a stout force against the run who figures to make more of an impact at nose tackle than Benton has in the past.

Benton is heading into the final year of his rookie deal, and extension talks seem to have quieted. In terms of raising his value before reaching free agency should that end up being the outcome, though, Benton serves to up his price tag by moving to end and becoming somewhat of a pass rush specialist up front.

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