Steelers Appear to Suffer First Injury of Training Camp

After a hot start to training camp, Pittsburgh Steelers safety Darnell Savage hasn't been on the field during 11-on-11 drills during the team's two most recent practices, raising some concerns about a potential injury.

Savage was a standout in the Steelers' opening session of the summer at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, garnering first-team reps with DeShon Elliott not participating, and looked the part of a potential impact player as a backup safety.

The 2019 first-round pick signed a one-year deal with Pittsburgh in March, though that agreement wasn't made official until early June. The Athletic's Mike DeFabo stated on the "SNR Drive" podcast in late April that the delay was due to a medical issue, though neither Savage or the team commented on that matter.

Savage has gone through individual drills despite not taking the field with the rest of the defense. In a secondary that's already been bitten by the injury bug, with Donte Kent Jr., Jalen Ramsey and Joey Porter Jr. all on the PUP list to open camp, the hope is that Savage isn't dealing with any sort of serious issue and can return in the near future as he looks to secure a 53-man roster spot.

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Darnell Savage (6) is introduced before an NFL football matchup Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars edged the Colts on a field goal 37-34. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

What is Savage's Outlook for 2026?

If Savage is actually working through an injury at the moment, it would deliver a blow to his chances of continuing to build momentum and solidifying himself as Pittsburgh's best No. 3 option at safety.

With Ramsey on the mend with a knee injury he suffered during training camp, the opportunity for one of the Steelers' safeties to prove they can handle a sizable workload behind Jaquan Brisker and Elliott has presented itself.

Savage has more or less been viewed as the favorite over Sebastian Castro and Robert Spears-Jennings as a result of his experience and veteran nature. The 29-year-old has played in 97 games and started 83 of them at the NFL level, logging 371 tackles and 10 interceptions over that span.

Jenkins' presence on the roster now makes it increasingly difficult for Savage to set himself apart, especially if the plan is for Ramsey to see a healthy amount of reps at safety as a hybrid defender while also being Pittsburgh's primary slot cornerback.

Savage provides the Steelers with impressive range at safety along with some special teams experience. He has declined quite a bit over recent years, though, and if he is in fact currently hampered by an injury, he may see his odds of making the roster dwindle as the team's other depth options take the available snaps in training camp.

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