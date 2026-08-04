Steelers Get Chippy for First Time at Training Camp

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers were widely criticized for a lack of chippiness and physicality as the team donned pads for the first time. Well, that criticism can be laid to rest after the intensity was ratcheted up a level on day two of pads.

The Steelers continued to work through the second week of training camp and it felt like the team brought a new level of intensity. Leading that charge was newly-signed defensive lineman and former Super Bowl-winner Sebastian Joseph-Day.

During a position drill where the offensive linemen went one-on-one against defenders, one rep bothered Joseph-Day. Going against Mason McCormick, he felt like he won the battle, but tackle Troy Fautanu got in the way just enough to disrupt him. Tempers flared, words were exchanged, and the first fight of camp nearly erupted. Speaking to reporters after practice, Joseph-Day explained what happened.

"I think I was about to win the rush and then Troy didn't get out the way. Troy helped his buddy, you know, like o-lineman do," he explained. "It's a one-on-one pass rush so after the ball's snapped, you're supposed to get out the way and Troy happened to stay in a tad but second late. Once I went outside, I bumped into him on the pass rush. So yeah, I got a little annoyed. He did that twice in a row. He did it yesterday, too."

A Little Intensity Never Hurt Anyone

It was just a brief moment of tensions rising, but it was a noticeable difference from the first week of camp and the first day of the second week. Joseph-Day admitted that it was annoying to deal with, but his experience and wisdom prevailed.

"I was really annoyed," he admitted. "I'm a little bit older now, a little bit wiser, you know? I've been around the block and I know I have to conserve me energy for, I think, something greater."

Furthermore, Joseph-Day talked about the advantage that comes from getting under each other's skin early into camp. He was asked if it was a good thing to be aggravated in camp, and Joseph-Day was emphatic that it was a way to improve.

"Hell yeah," he said. "I think it means we're making each other better. Shoutout to Troy and shoutout to Mas. They're very talented young players and I see why they're starting."

Tennessee Titans defensive end Sebastian Joseph-Day (69) goes through drills during training camp at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, July 29, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

What This Means for Steelers

While it wasn't the full on brawl we're used to seeing at camp, seeing some tension and increased physicality has to be taken as a good sign for this team. The Steelers are ramping things up as their first preseason game awaits, and part of that includes reaching the right level of intensity and tenacity for gameday.

It appears after this little scuffle, the Steelers are closer to being ready for the regular season.

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