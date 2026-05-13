Steelers Sign Former Giants DB Before OTAs

The Pittsburgh Steelers are adding some defensive back depth before OTAs begin on May 18.

Per an announcement from the Steelers, they've signed safety Makari Paige to a one-year contract.

Paige was a teammate of Roman Wilson and recent undrafted free agent signee Greg Crippen at Michigan, with his first season as a member of the program coming in 2020.

Jan 1, 2024; Pasadena, CA, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive back Makari Paige (7) warms up before the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2024 Rose Bowl college football playoff semifinal game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

He recorded just eight total tackles across his first 15 games with the Wolverines through the 2021 campaign, but he logged 41 tackles and an interception over 12 contests during the 2022 season.

In 2023, Paige recorded 41 tackles once again with a fumble recovery in 14 games as Michigan went on to win the national title.

During his final collegiate season in 2024, he put up 45 tackles and two interceptions.

Paige signed as a UDFA with the New York Giants last April and had nine tackles with an interception in the preseason before being let go at final roster cuts.

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