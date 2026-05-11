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Steelers Sign Former National Champion After Rookie Minicamp Tryout

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed an offensive lineman after he tried out at the team's rookie minicamp.
Jack Markowski|
Nov 23, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines offensive lineman Greg Crippen (51) blocks against the Northwestern Wildcats at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines offensive lineman Greg Crippen (51) blocks against the Northwestern Wildcats at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

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Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a pair of roster moves following the conclusion of rookie minicamp.

The team announced that they've signed former Michigan center Greg Crippen, who was one of 12 tryout players at rookie minicamp.

As the corresponding move, the Steelers waived fellow offensive lineman Sataoa Laumea after signing him to a reserve/futures contract in January.

Laumea was a Seattle Seahawks sixth-round pick out of Utah in 2024, and he played in six games for the team as a rookie.

Michigan Wolverines offensive lineman Greg Crippen
Dec 4, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines offensive lineman Greg Crippen (51) against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten Conference championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Crippen's Collegiate Career

Crippen was a member of Michigan's 2021 signing class, and he appeared in six games as a freshman.

He only played in one contest as a sophomore during the 2022 season, though he saw the field in nine games during his junior campaign in 2023 as the Wolverines went on to win the national title.

Crippen proceeded to start 21 of the 24 games he suited up for between the 2024 and 2025 seasons at center.

He was not invited to the NFL Combine, though he measured in at 6-foot-3 and 1/4 of an inch at 301 pounds during Michigan's pro day.

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Jack Markowski
JACK MARKOWSKI

Jack is a New Jersey native who graduated from the University of Pittsburgh as a Media & Professional Communications major in 2024 who is now covering the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Yankees for On SI.

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