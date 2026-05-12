Steelers Waive Promising CB After Failed Physical
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The Pittsburgh Steelers are parting ways with an oft-injured cornerback ahead of OTAs.
As reported by ESPN's Brooke Pryor, the Steelers have waived Cory Trice Jr. following a failed physical.
Trice Jr. arrived in Pittsburgh back in 2023 with more fanfare than is typical for a seventh-round pick due to the fact that he only slipped to the end of Day 3 as a result of his injury history.
After he tore his ACL at Purdue in 2021, Trice Jr. once again suffered a torn ACL during training camp with the Steelers ahead of his rookie campaign.
While he returned to the field in 2024 and was included on the team's 53-man roster after remaining healthy throughout the preseason, Trice Jr. sustained a hamstring injury in Week 3 that year that necessitated a trip to the injured/reserve list through Week 17.
Furthermore, he suffered a hamstring injury last summer and was put on IR at the time of final roster cuts.
Trice Jr. was nearing a return in the middle of the season, evidenced by the fact that his 21-day practice window was opened in late October, but he sustained a knee injury during that period and was not activated before it expired, meaning he was required to spend the entire year on IR.
Though Trice Jr. is a talented player, injuries have gotten the best of him throughout his career, and he'll now look to get healthy before latching on with a new team if he isn't claimed off waivers.
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Jack is a New Jersey native who graduated from the University of Pittsburgh as a Media & Professional Communications major in 2024 who is now covering the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Yankees for On SI.