Steelers Waive Promising CB After Failed Physical

The Pittsburgh Steelers are parting ways with an oft-injured cornerback ahead of OTAs.

As reported by ESPN's Brooke Pryor, the Steelers have waived Cory Trice Jr. following a failed physical.

Trice Jr. arrived in Pittsburgh back in 2023 with more fanfare than is typical for a seventh-round pick due to the fact that he only slipped to the end of Day 3 as a result of his injury history.

After he tore his ACL at Purdue in 2021, Trice Jr. once again suffered a torn ACL during training camp with the Steelers ahead of his rookie campaign.

Dec 25, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cory Trice Jr. (27) intercepts a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

While he returned to the field in 2024 and was included on the team's 53-man roster after remaining healthy throughout the preseason, Trice Jr. sustained a hamstring injury in Week 3 that year that necessitated a trip to the injured/reserve list through Week 17.

Furthermore, he suffered a hamstring injury last summer and was put on IR at the time of final roster cuts.

Trice Jr. was nearing a return in the middle of the season, evidenced by the fact that his 21-day practice window was opened in late October, but he sustained a knee injury during that period and was not activated before it expired, meaning he was required to spend the entire year on IR.

Though Trice Jr. is a talented player, injuries have gotten the best of him throughout his career, and he'll now look to get healthy before latching on with a new team if he isn't claimed off waivers.

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