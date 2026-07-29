Steelers Have New Training Camp Darling

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a new training camp darling. It took a single day of on-field sessions for a wide receiver to catch everyone’s eye.

The Steelers enter training camp with a glut of wide receivers vying for limited spots on the 53-man roster, and for many, the six receivers that Mike McCarthy will pick feel like a lock.

But on the first day of on-field sessions, it was an unexpected player who stood out. Third-year pass-catcher Brandon Smith was brought in for competition at training camp, but he's become the new player to watch for the Steelers.

How Brandon Smith Shined at Training Camp

Smith's performance on day one of training camp was a bit of a shock. The Iowa product is not the most physically gifted wide receiver, measuring in at 6'2" and 215 pounds. He also doesn't flash the best technical skills, and his footwork looked a little suspect as he worked through individual drills.

But when he was on the field and taking game-like reps, Smith looked like a polished product. He was fluid in and out of his routes and displayed an amazing set of hands. During the team's first 7-on-7 drill, Smith was targeted twice early on, hauling in impressive receptions both times.

He carried over that success through the remainder of the session and was easily the top-performing receiver of the day.

Jun 9, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Brandon Smith (87) participates in drills during Minicamp at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What Does Smith's Performance Mean for Shot at Steelers Roster?

Every year we have a training camp darling. Last year, undrafted free agents Roc Taylor and Max Hurleman took home those honors. Hurleman's dazzling backflips nearly earned him a spot on the 53-man roster. Taylor was ultimately cut, but his size and speed helped him earn a long look at training camp.

This year, Smith has quickly jumped out to that position. Sadly, it doesn't mean much for his chances of making the 53-man roster this season.

The reality is that Smith is stuck in a logjam. DK Metcalf, Michael Pittman Jr., Germie Bernard and Roman Wilson are absolute locks to make the team. Special teams players like Kaden Wetjen and Ben Skowronek are the likeliest candidates to be the fifth and sixth receivers on the depth chart.

That leaves virtually no scenario or situation for Smith to break through.

Unless, he continues to perform like he did on the first day of camp. If he does, the Steelers cannot deny him. His ability to separate and his steady hands will be plenty of reason to keep him around. For now, the Steelers have a new training camp darling emerging.

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