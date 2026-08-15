Steelers Sign Keeanu Benton to Massive Extension
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The Pittsburgh Steelers can scratch another extension off their to-do list.
As reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Steelers have signed interior defensive lineman Keeanu Benton to a four-year, $72 million deal, which will make him the highest-paid player at the position in franchise history.
Reports of Pittsburgh and Benton being engaged in extension talks appeared to heat up a bit back in early June towards the tail-end of the offseason program after the organization handed out four-year extensions to two other members of its 2023 draft class in Nick Herbig ($100 million) and Darnell Washington ($42 million).
It took a while for the sides to hammer out an agreement, but Benton is now locked in long-term with the Steelers and is officially in place as a true building block of the defense.
A former second-round pick who was college teammates with Herbig at Wisconsin, Benton logged a career-high 5.5 sacks in 2025 and has played in a total of 51 games for Pittsburgh.
Benton is now being rewarded handsomely as he gets set to play more defensive end in a new scheme under defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, which will allow him to get after the quarterback more than he did as a nose tackle in the past.
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Jack is a New Jersey native who graduated from the University of Pittsburgh as a Media & Professional Communications major in 2024 who is now covering the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Yankees for On SI.