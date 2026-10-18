Steelers Star T.J. Watt's DPOY Stock is Surging

PITTSBURGH -- An accidental eye gouge couldn't keep Pittsburgh Steelers superstar T.J. Watt off the field in Week 5. Indianapolis Colts tackle Jalen Travis's hands hit Watt up high above his facemask and forced him into the blue medical tent temporarily.

Watt returned in the second half of the Steelers' 34-22 victory over the Colts, but he wasn't quite right. For the first time in the 2026 regular season, Watt was kept off the score sheet after failing to record a tackle or a sack.

Still, through five games he has 13 tackles, 4.5 sacks, a forced fumble, one fumble recovery, two passes defended, an interception and a touchdown. Once again, the 32-year-old is an early-season candidate for the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year Award. But how does he stack up against the league's best so far?

Watt's right in the thick of it, which is exactly what the Steelers were expecting after a down performance in 2025. Two real candidates stand in his way as the regular season marches on.

Will Anderson Jr. - Houston Texans Edge Rusher & DPOY Frontrunner

The biggest challenger for DPOY in 2026 isn't hard to find. Houston Texans star Will Anderson Jr. is one of the richest players in the league, and he's worth every single penny and more than his organization pays him.

Through the first five games, Anderson has been a game-wrecker. He recorded 27 total tackles, 16 of those individually. He leads the league in sacks, with 7.5, one pass defended, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

The Texans aren't in the best shape currently, but Will Anderson Jr. certainly is.

Oct 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) runs onto the field before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Greg Rousseau - Buffalo Bills' Favorite Disruptor

The league is dominated by edge rushers right now, and one of the most disruptive right now is Buffalo Bills star Greg Rousseau. The 26-year-old is like a Madden video game cheat code this year, and that's a terrible thing for opposing offenses.

Rousseau is off to a torrid start, with 19 tackles in the first four games. He recorded two sacks in each of the first three games, giving him 6.0 over the first four weeks of the season in addition to three passes defended.

He's a nightmare for quarterbacks, but any ball carrier has to beware of Rousseau. He's forced three fumbles in four games, using a combination of power and technical expertise to pry the ball loose.

More Candidates to Watch

Behind Anderson and Rousseau, Watt has to be considered the next favorite. His Week 5 performance has him a bit behind in sack totals, but that is just a blip on the radar as the teams head into the slog of the schedule.

There are some other names to watch as well. Minnesota Vikings linebacker Dallas Turner has been elite to begin this campaign. His teammate, cornerback Byron Murphy, leads the NFL in interceptions so far. New York Jets rookie David Bailey is already crushing the competition as well with 5.0 sacks.

And right at the top of that conversation is Pittsburgh's defensive leader, T.J. Watt.

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