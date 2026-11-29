PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers responded in the best way possible to the most dramatic week of franchise history.

In a 48-hour window, the Steelers changed starting quarterbacks, watched their former starter, Aaron Rodgers, go scorched earth on the coaching staff, then released him from the organization. Trying to stop the bleeding, the Steelers welcomed the Denver Broncos to Acrisure Stadium. The 8-2 Broncos came in with a ton of momentum, completely opposite of how the Steelers entered the game.

Not only did the Steelers stop the bleeding, they reasserted themselves as a playoff contender thanks to their defensive performance. They dominated the Broncos, winning by a final score of 27-5. That performance is thanks to the defensive coordinator, Patrick Graham, who remains this team's unsung hero behind every victory.

King of Adjustments

Graham's ability to respond to adversity is admirable. Whether it's going against a standout offensive player or adjusting to the opposing scheme, Graham's defense is never static. EDGE rusher T.J. Watt discussed his weekly progression and adjustments after the team's most recent victory.

"Yeah, I think PG's done a hell of a job with changing things up week to week," he said. "Having great dialect back-and-forth with us, with guys in the back and what they like and what they don't like. We had that trust factor this week, and it paid off."

That was the case again in Week 12. The Steelers have demonstrated a tendency to avoid blitzes through their first 10 games. Their most often pass-rush configuration featured just four defenders.

But Graham went into this game with a clear goal - disrupt Denver quarterback Bo Nix in the pocket.

With that sole goal in mind, the Steelers went to work. Graham dialed up blitz after blitz to test Nix and force him to get rid of the ball quicker.

As a result, the Steelers' defense was elite from start to finish in Week 12. They surrendered just 205 total yards, despite the Broncos' offense running a total of 69 plays and winning the time of possession battle by nearly eight minutes.

The Steelers' pass rush was fierce, sacking Nix three times to take away 37 yards from the Denver offense. They also forced three turnovers, picking Nix off twice and creating a fumble.

The game plan was flawless, and so was the execution. The defense did everything they could to deliver a victory for the Steelers, and it's easy to declare this a successful mission.

Nov 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6) enters the field before the game against the Denver Broncos at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Graham's Ability to Maximize ILB Duo

One of the most impressive developments on the defensive side of the ball is the middle linebacker duo of Patrick Queen and Payton Wilson. Both players entered the season with a ton of question marks coming off of inconsistent play in 2025.

As this team stacks victories, those two linebackers are often at the center of the defensive play. Wilson once again led the team in tackles against the Broncos, and he displayed incredible range in both the run and pass coverage game.

Queen has been just as effective, and he's setting a physical tone on every snap for the defense. Their play is an extension of the attitude and work ethic Graham brings to Pittsburgh, and that's what makes him the unsung hero of this year's squad.