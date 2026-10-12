7 Winners, 3 Losers From Steelers Win Over Colts

The Pittsburgh Steelers are back in the win column.

At Acrisure Stadium, the Steelers came away with a 34-22 victory over the Indianapolis Colts that moves them to 3-2 on the season heading into a Week 6 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Here are seven winners and three losers for Pittsburgh in its first two-score win of the season.

Oct 11, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Winner: Pat Freiermuth

On a day where their wide receiver depth was greatly tested, Freiermuth really stepped up as a weapon in the passing game for Rodgers.

After having just 17 yards and a touchdown in Week 4 against the Cleveland Browns, Freiermuth finished with two scores and 44 yards on five catches in Pittsburgh's win over the Colts.

It was his first multi-touchdown performance since Week 7 last season against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Winner: Germie Bernard

With Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) having been placed on the reserve/injured list while Roman Wilson (hand) and Ben Skowronek (calf) each didn't play in the second half with their injuries, the Steelers needed Bernard more than ever in this contest.

The second-round pick more than held up his end of the bargain, posting six catches for 80 yards and being a constant force in the middle of the field.

Loser: Zach Frazier

Frazier had been the bright spot of the Steelers' offensive line coming into this week, but he had an uneven showing vs. Indianapolis.

Frazier gave up a sack, which was his first of the season according to Pro Football Focus, and he was also called for a holding penalty on what would've been a first-down catch by Brandon Smith in the third quarter.

Oct 11, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Jerry Tillery (94) in the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Winner: Jaylen Warren

In his third-straight game commanding nearly all of the touches out of the backfield with Rico Dowdle out due to a toe injury, Warren continued his run of dominance this week.

His first touchdown went for 80 yards on a reception on Pittsburgh's second drive of the day in the first quarter, and he later broke off a 50-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter.

When it was all said and done, Warren logged 101 yards on 15 carries to go with six receptions for 87 yards in the win.

Loser: DK Metcalf

There was some hope that Metcalf was trending in the right direction after putting up 115 yards vs. Cleveland last week.

Against the Colts, however, he was extremely quiet. Metcalf had only three catches for 12 yards, which was his lowest single-game output in the latter category since the Steelers' win over Indianapolis in Week 9 last season.

Winner: Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers was not sharp in the Steelers' Week 4 loss to the Browns, though he bounced back against the Colts.

The 42-year-old opened the game 11-of-11 for 116 yards and two touchdowns, and he closed the day with 235 yards and three touchdowns on 22-of-31 passing.

Rodgers was in command the entire way through, and it helped lead to Pittsburgh's highest point total in a single game since Week 11 of the 2025 campaign.

Sep 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Winner: Alex Highsmith

The Steelers had just one sack in this game, which belonged to Cam Heyward.

That doesn't mean Highsmith wasn't giving Colts left tackle Bernhard Raimann fits though, as he finished with a season-high four pressures (per Pro Football Focus).

Loser: Patrick Queen

Queen has been a liability all year long for Pittsburgh at inside linebacker, and that didn't change in this contest.

According to SumerSports, Queen allowed three receptions on three targets in coverage for 36 yards while also missing a tackle (per PFF) and not contributing much against the run.

Winner: Asante Samuel Jr.

Samuel Jr. turned in what was arguably his best game for Pittsburgh up to this point.

Down Jamel Dean, who was inactive due to an ankle injury, Samuel Jr. posted four pass breakups (including multiple in the end zone) while allowing only 36 yards and three catches on 11 targets in coverage (per SumerSports).

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI, and find our podcast All Steelers Talk on YouTube or anywhere you listen!