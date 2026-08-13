Steelers Make Starting QB Decision for Preseason Opener

The Pittsburgh Steelers know what quarterback they're going with to start against the Green Bay Packers in their preseason opener.

Mason Rudolph, who is currently entrenched as the Steelers' No. 2 option on the depth chart behind Aaron Rodgers, will be the first signal caller out on the field for the team at Acrisure Stadium, per Gerry Dulac, Mike Prisuta and Bob Labriola on the DVE pre-game show.

The 31-year-old is ahead of Will Howard in the race for the backup job at the moment. While it's expected that Rudolph will only play a series or two if head coach Mike McCarthy's prior comments are any indication while Howard will take on a larger workload in his first game as a pro, it should still provide a good glimpse into how the veteran is adapting to a new offense.

Jul 30, 2026; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) listens to quarterbacks coach Tom Arth (right) during training camp drills at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What Does Rudolph Need to Show to Secure Backup Role?

McCarthy heaped plenty of praise upon Rudolph during the second week of training camp, stating, "I can't tell you how pleased I am with him," when discussing which player on the team has stood out the most to him in-person thus far as compared to what he had previously watched on tape.

Rudolph later went into detail on how McCarthy has helped him clean up and elevate several areas of his game during their time together up to this point.

“You always want to try to make a good impression on a new coach," Rudolph said. "There's been a lot more like structure and detail with the footwork, like very meticulous – ‘Hey, this drop goes with this concept.’ I just wasn't being taught or coached that.

“So, I love the structure because I think it really times up the different concepts we have. I think my feet have cleaned up a bit. I've enjoyed working with coach. He brings a level of expertise that I just have not been around. And I didn't have a quarterback coach my first two years.”

Because Howard is under more pressure and scrutiny while he's in trail position, Rudolph doesn't need to go the extra mile and overdeliver either against the Packers or in any other potential opportunities throughout the preseason.

Pittsburgh has a good idea of what kind of player Rudolph is, and he's not the type of quarterback who's going to go out there and make egregious mistakes. At the same time, he's not a walking highlight reel behind center, but rather a high-floor and low-ceiling signal caller that fits into the game manager mold.

There's nothing wrong with that, and in fact that archetype is often preferred in a backup quarterback around the league. Rudolph, with 34 games and 19 starts under his belt, offers a solid insurance plan for the Steelers if Rodgers were to go down at some point during the season.

Rudolph seems to be viewed as the safer bet over Howard by the organization, and while the latter undoubtedly has more upside, the former really doesn't need to prove a whole ton over the next few weeks.

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