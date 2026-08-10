Steelers Share Concerning Max Iheanachor Update

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers were elated by rookie first-round pick Max Iheanachor's performance at training camp.

But as has been the case with plenty of Steelers this summer, the team's standout offensive lineman suffered an injury midway through the second week of camp. At first, the team characterized the injury as minor and projected that he would return during the team's third week of camp.

That's not the case, however, as Iheanachor will miss the team's latest practice. Not only that, but head coach Mike McCarthy shared no further details on when they expect the young tackle back on the field.

"Max will not be out there today," he said.

At the time of this story, Iheanachor only went through a few reps in individual drills during practice.

Is There A Timeline for Steelers Star Rookie?

After being asked about Iheanachor's return to practice, McCarthy was also asked about when he would return to practice. When asked directly if he had a timeline for Iheanachor, McCarthy had nothing more to offer.

"No, I don't," he said. "Sorry."

His response could mean one of two things. The first is that the injury is more severe than initially believed. That would obviously be the worst-case scenario for the first-round pick.

The second option is that McCarthy has no intention of revealing injury details before he's mandated to do so by the NFL. Sure, McCarthy didn't provide the most encouraging update on Iheanachor, but what if no update is a good thing for the rookie? We don't know, as McCarthy has held this information incredibly close to the vest throughout camp.

Jun 9, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Max Iheanachor (71) participates in drills during Minicamp at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Steelers' Plan Without Iheanachor

With the youngster off the field, it gives veteran Dylan Cook a bit of breathing room. Last year's left tackle by the end of the season, Cook has been charged with shifting to the right and beating out the upstart Iheanachor.

It hasn't been easy for Cook. Before Iheanachor's injury, he was outplaying Cook, and it wasn't very close. Cook was slated to be a backup on the right side.

But, that can all change with the team's first preseason game coming up. Cook has a few more practices to stand out, and can take things to the next level when they take on the Green Bay Packers.

The injury also opens another door for Broderick Jones. Recovering from his own injury, he's received more opportunities and praise from the coaching staff. With his experience playing both left and right tackle, he might be relied on even more without Iheanachor.

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