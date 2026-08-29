Steelers Trade Broderick Jones to Cowboys

The Pittsburgh Steelers are moving on from Broderick Jones via trade.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Steelers are sending Jones to the Dallas Cowboys ahead of the roster cutdown deadline on August 30.

Trade: the Steelers are sending 2023 first-round pick Broderick Jones to the Dallas Cowboys, per source. pic.twitter.com/SQ2ioPvubs — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 29, 2026

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler added that the Cowboys are sending third- and sixth-round picks to the Steelers for Jones and a fourth-rounder.

Jones will now join former Georgia and Pittsburgh teammate George Pickens in Dallas. The latter was also traded by the Steelers to the Cowboys last May.

A first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Jones never quite lived up to the initial expectations that followed him into the league.

He ended up making a total of 38 starts between left and right tackle for the Steelers over the past three years, though his fifth-year option was declined by the organization earlier this offseason following a significant neck injury that he suffered during Week 12 of the 2025 season and later required spinal fusion surgery.

Jones was cleared in time for training camp this summer, but he largely struggled in Latrobe and during the preseason as well, allowing a total of three sacks across 92 pass blocking reps (per Pro Football Focus).

With Dylan Cook and first-round pick Max Iheanachor profiling as better options at right tackle in 2026, Jones now gets a change of scenery heading into a contract year.

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