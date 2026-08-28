Broderick Jones Might Start for Steelers Week 1

Broderick Jones might just be a real factor as the Pittsburgh Steelers get ready to pick a starting right tackle.

In the Steelers' preseason finale against the Buffalo Bills, Jones logged a total of 37 snaps, with 22 of them coming at left tackle and 15 at right tackle (per Pro Football Focus).

On the flip side, all of Dylan Cook's 39 snaps on the night came at left tackle after 18 of his 33 reps against the New York Jets last week were spent at the position, which is peculiar considering he's been considered the favorite to win the right tackle job.

Furthermore, first-round pick Max Iheanachor made his professional debut against the Bills after previously dealing with an upper-body injury and had a bit of a rough go of it at right tackle.

With his 54 reps at right tackle against the Jets after initially playing 49 snaps at right tackle in the preseason opener vs. the Green Bay Packers, Jones' workload and perhaps even his pedigree would suggest that he has at least an outside chance in this race.

Given that he's still finding his footing following his significant neck injury that required spinal fusion surgery, however, it hasn't been a smooth ride for Jones this summer, which is the biggest reason why he may not ultimately come out on top.

May 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Broderick Jones (77) participates in OTA drills at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jones' Preseason Struggles

The expectation was never that Jones was going to make his way back onto the field and pick up where he left off prior to his injury.

The former first-rounder was inconsistent as is before going down last year, and that remained the case throughout the preseason.

Jones was largely ineffective against the Bills, which comes after allowing a combined three sacks against the Packers and Jets (per PFF), raising concerns about his readiness leading into the regular season.

Aug 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) looks to block against the Green Bay Packers during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Can Jones Actually Win the RT Job?

If Iheanachor had come out and aced his first real test as a professional against the Bills, he very well may have taken home the right tackle job.

His rawness and rustiness both were apparent though, which more or less was anticipated, and Pittsburgh would be wise to take its time moving the Arizona State product along in his development.

As for Cook, Jones has the edge in terms of his experience, and perhaps the Steelers think there's still some untapped potential.

The issue, of course, is that Jones hasn't looked good in his return from injury. It's not like Cook has excelled or anything close to it, but he still remains the front-runner at right tackle after his strong finish last season and the fact that he isn't coming off a major injury.

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