Steelers Have Two Paths With Mason Rudolph

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have a wonderful problem on their hands as the offseason progresses.

With four quarterbacks on the roster, the Steelers will have to decide what to do. Aaron Rodgers is firmly entrenched as the starter for one last season, but the rest of the depth chart is up for grabs. They could take the unusual route of keeping all four in some capacity, but that’s a rarity in today's NFL. Unless they opt to place third-round draft pick Drew Allar on the practice squad for the 2026 season, the Steelers will have to make a tough decision.

The most likely candidate as the odd man out is veteran Mason Rudolph. The 30-year-old has been a trusted spot starter and depth piece during his NFL career, but his place as the backup in Pittsburgh is under attack with Will Howard and Allar pushing for more. The Steelers have two options to deal with Rudolph: they can deal him to another franchise needing quarterback depth or cut their losses and release him before the season begins.

Can Steelers Trade Rudolph?

The best case scenario for the Steelers is that a team comes calling in need of veteran presence. Across the NFL, there are multiple teams in questionable situations at quarterbacks. Teams like the New York Jets, the Arizona Cardinals and the Cleveland Browns have arguably the worst QB rooms in the NFL. Could injuries or preseason performance push them into an early trade?

If they could land a late-round draft pick in exchange for Rudolph, there’s no doubt that they would make that deal. That would eliminate the problem of their oversized quarterback room and add another asset in what could be a very special NFL Draft class.

Nov 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) passes the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

A Sobering Alternative

While there are a few franchises in quarterback limbo, that doesn’t automatically mean that the Steelers have a highly coveted player in Rudolph. An unfortunate, but more possible, option is that the Steelers will have to release him before the 2026 regular season begins.

There are more than one reason for this. Firstly, the team is all-in on winning with Aaron Rodgers. If he’s injured or struggles in his 22nd NFL season, all hopes for the Steelers’ season go down the drain. It doesn’t matter which three backups assume the starting job in his place, the Steelers immediately go from hopeful to deflated.

Secondly, the team has a solid amount of money owed to Rudolph in 2026. He’s owed around $3 million in actual cash, but carries a cap hit over $4 million. It’s not a troubling amount of money, but after Rodgers’ contract ate up the majority of the team’s remaining salary cap, the team may find some flexibility and relief if they cut ties with Rudolph for a second time.

It’s not the ideal situation, but it’s where the Steelers currently are. They have four QBs, and three roster spots to use. That might signal the end of Mason Rudolph’s time in Pittsburgh, and there are two ways this team can address this pending problem.

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