Aaron Rodgers’s Return Could Earn Steelers Even More Prime-Time Spots in 2026

Aaron Rodgers was back in a familiar place on Monday after officially reuniting with the Steelers. Upon signing his one-year contract —one that will pay him a base salary of $22 million and is worth up to $25 million with incentives—the 42-year-old immediately suited up and participated in the team’s first OTA practice.

Rodgers’s return came a mere days after the NFL announced its 272-game schedule in its entirety ( Purposefully? Who’s to say? ), and gives us both a look at when we'll see the four-time MVP quarterback his Steelers in stand-alone windows this coming season—and also an idea of where else the Steelers could be flexed into prime-time spots down the stretch of the campaign.

Here’s a look at Pittsburgh’s upcoming slate of stand-alone games, and a look at some games that could be moved.

Steelers 2026 stand-alone game schedule

The Steelers are set to play six stand-alone games in 2026. | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

The Steelers are currently scheduled to play six stand-alone games throughout the 2026 season, with their first coming in Week 4 and their last—for now—in Week 14.

Week, Opponent Date Time Where to Watch Week 4, @ Browns Thursday, Oct. 1 8:15 p.m. ET Prime Video Week 7, vs. Saints (Paris) Sunday, Oct. 25 9:30 p.m. ET NFL Network Week 10, @ Bengals Sunday, Nov. 15 8:20 p.m. ET NBC Week 12, vs. Broncos Friday, Nov. 27 3:00 p.m. ET Amazon Prime Video Week 13, vs. Texans Sunday, Dec. 6 8:20 p.m. ET NBC Week 14, @ Jaguars Monday, Dec. 14 8:15 p.m. ET ESPN

Of these six stand-alone spots, only two will be played in Pittsburgh, in turn requiring them to travel a total of 9,929 air miles from Pittsburgh to Cleveland, Paris, Cincinnati and Jacksonville.

Aaron Rodgers’ return to Pittsburgh could earn the Steelers more prime-time games

The Steelers will take on the Ravens twice in the final four weeks of the season. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Despite the Steelers currently having six stand-alone games in 2026, the NFL’s flex scheduling rules will allow them to be promoted into prime-time windows throughout other parts of the season. As outlined by USA Today , the league's flex scheduling rules can be used as follows:

Sunday Night Football

Weeks 5–10: Flex scheduling can be used twice

Weeks 11–17: Flex scheduling can be used “as needed”

Games flexed in Weeks 5–13 require 12 days's notice

Games flexed in Weeks 14–17 require six days's notice

Monday Night Football

Weeks 12–17: Flex scheduling can be used “without limitation”

Games flexed require 12 days notice

Thursday Night Football

Weeks 13–17: Flex scheduling can be used, but only twice from Weeks 14–16

Games flexed require 21 days's notice

Additionally, the NFL leaves Week 18’s slate wide open, with several games being played in stand-alone windows on Saturday, as well as one final Sunday Night Football matchup on NBC. If you remember, last year's Steelers and Ravens Week 18 game was put in the SNF window as it was a de facto AFC North championship game, with the winner (Pittsburgh) taking the division and the loser (Baltimore) missing the playoffs.

When looking at the back-half of the Steelers’ 2026 schedule, both Ravens games (Weeks 15, 18) and their battle against the Panthers (Week 16) would all make sense as potential flex options. In fact, said matchup against Carolina is one of four that has already been dubbed a “flex game” as the NFL looks to put together the best possible slate.

Either way, we’re set to see plenty of Rodgers on the big screen in 2026, with a chance for even more down the stretch of the season.

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