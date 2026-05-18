Watch Aaron Rodgers, Will Howard, Drew Allar Throw at Steelers OTAs

Aaron Rodgers and his protégés in the Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback room are getting to work on the first day of OTAs.

After officially signing his one-year deal worth up to $25 million with the Steelers, Rodgers was out on the practice field next to Will Howard and rookie Drew Allar throwing as the offseason program kicks into full gear.

Howard, who already has experience playing under Rodgers, and Allar will now get a great opportunity to learn from the future Hall of Famer and potentially set themselves up for an opportunity to start for Pittsburgh in 2027.

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up before an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

How the Steelers' QB Situation Could Work Out

Though he isn't the most galvanizing quarterback option in the world, Pittsburgh could've done worse than bringing back Rodgers if its sole intent is competing for a playoff spot.

The 42-year-old, though he doesn't have much left in the tank, did guide the Steelers to their first AFC North title last season for the first time since 2020 while throwing to a subpar wide receiver corps.

Now that Rodgers has Michael Pittman Jr. and Germie Bernard to throw to alongside DK Metcalf, all while playing in what should be a more prolific passing offense under head coach Mike McCarthy, there's reasons to be hopeful about Pittsburgh's chances this year.

Dec 28, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Will Howard (18) warms up before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Howard was always the most likely candidate to start for the Steelers had Rodgers not returned. The 2025 sixth-round pick has received heaps of praise from McCarthy, but his path forward with the organization has become a bit tangled.

With Allar, a third-round selection, arriving as McCarthy's handpicked quarterback from the 2026 NFL Draft, Howard is no longer the clear-cut future option at the position.

Allar has a high ceiling with his size and arm strength, though his fundamentals are a work in progress, and Pittsburgh knows it.

Spending the season with Rodgers should work to the advantage of Howard and Allar, and it also gives them more time to develop before being thrust into action during the regular season.

The assumption remains that the Steelers will make a big swing for a quarterback in the 2027 draft, however, which would inherently hurt the odds of either Howard or Allar starting next season.

Perhaps both players will show off to the extent that Pittsburgh avoids selecting a signal caller in the first round next year, but that outcome feels unlikely as of now.

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