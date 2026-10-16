Steelers WR Outlook: Who's Replacing Roman Wilson?

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers need to replace two more wide receivers in Week 6. With Roman Wilson and Ben Skowronek missing the team's matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the black and gold need to add to their depth chart. So, who is joining the mix?

It's unknown how much time Wilson (finger) and Skowronek (calf) will miss, so for now, the team is taking things week-to-week with their replacements. Pittsburgh is also without Michael Pittman Jr., who is on Injured Reserve with a foot injury, leaving DK Metcalf, Germie Bernard and Kaden Wetjen on their active roster.

Which is where we should begin.

Wetjen brings plenty of excitement as a kick and punt returner, but not much as a wideout. The Iowa product and fourth-round rookie has been the team's focal point on special teams, but isn't ready to be an offensive threat.

Head coach Mike McCarthy even said Wetjen hasn't done much to prepare for a larger role within the receiving core.

"He's hasn’t gotten a lot of work as far as our primary game plan and things like that, but he's developing," McCarthy said. "He's out here every day working, so as far as how we use him so forth, we’ll let the games dictate that."

The Starters

Oct 11, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard (17) carries the ball in the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That leaves Metcalf and Bernard. The veteran and rookie will be the WR1 and WR2 for the Steelers this weekend.

Metcalf continues to be the front-runner of the receiver room, with Bernard breaking out in Week 5 with an expanded role. The second-round pick tabbed six receptions for 80 yards against the Indianapolis Colts and is now looking at even more attention after the loss of Wilson.

They won't be alone, though. The Steelers are preparing to run a lot of two-tight end sets, utilizing Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington as much as possible.

Robert Tonyan will also be involved.

The Fill Ins

May 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Brandon Smith (87) participates in OTA drills at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Enter Brandon Smith, Brandon Johnson and Isaiah Hodgins.

The Steelers are expected to call Smith up for a second straight game off of the practice squad. The 27-year-old wideout didn't record a catch last week, but was involved in a 50-yard touchdown by Jaylen Warren. Smith and Washington were the two downfield blockers as Warren found the seam.

Right now, Smith is the team's WR3 heading into Week 6.

"It seems like at this point it's just in-house options," Rodgers said. "So, we’vegot a talented [practice] squad group of guys and guys who played football at the highest level and made plays. Excited about getting those guys in. Obviously, [Tonyan] has played a lot of football and played at a high level, so I'm sure he'll get some more opportunities. [Brandon]Smith, Brandon Johnson, maybe Isaiah [Hodgins]. We'll get some guys who haven't seen a lot of time out there and expect them to play well."

It's likely the Steelers will call up two wide receivers from their practice squad this weekend. It's unknown whether it'll be Johnson or Hodgins, with both players having playing experience throughout their careers.

Johnson has 26 catches for 335 yards and five touchdowns throughout his career. Hodgins has 19 career starts, including five last year for the New York Giants. He's recorded 70 receptions for 749 yards and eight touchdowns during his career.

If Wilson needs to be placed on Injured Reserve, Smith will likely be signed to the active roster and Hodgins or Johnson will continue to be called up as needed.

There are a lot of moving parts for the Steelers' passing game in Week 6, and nothing is expected to slow down soon. Right now, there are no signs that the team will be looking outside of the organization for options. That could change.

But heading to Tampa Bay, this is how the Steelers will handle their wide receiver room.

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