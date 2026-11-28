It didn't take long for Mason Rudolph to look like a better quarterback option for the Pittsburgh Steelers than Aaron Rodgers.

When the news broke late on the night of November 24 that Rodgers would be benched in favor of Rudolph less than 72 hours before the Steelers' Week 12 game against the Denver Broncos kicked off, it immediately felt like the team's chances of embarking on a playoff run or even making it in had essentially been dashed.

That sentiment only grew once Rodgers went on "The Pat McAfee Show" and proceeded to call out head coach Mike McCarthy for a multitude of issues that have been repeated and restated over the past few days before ultimately being released.

Expecting Rudolph to come out and performing at anything resembling a high level felt foolish given how short of a notice he had been given that he'd be starting in addition to all of the other extenuating circumstances.

Instead, the 31-year-old came out and proved he can steer the ship just fine in a dominant 27-5 victory while having far more synergy with McCarthy than Rodgers did.

Nov 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) passes against Denver Broncos linebacker Que Robinson (51) during the first half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rudolph Well On His Way to Proving He's Better Than Rodgers

On a rainy afternoon at Acrisure Stadium, and with all of the aforementioned factors at play after the Rodgers debacle, no one really could've blamed Rudolph much if he came out and laid an egg.

While there were a few faults in his outing if you really nitpick, Rudolph was about as good as the Steelers could've realistically hoped.

He didn't turn the ball over or even put the ball in harm's way through the air, and he found some success downfield whether it was on DK Metcalf's 22-yard touchdown in the first quarter or on Roman Wilson's 37-yard catch in the fourth quarter.

That was a struggle with Rodgers behind center, evidenced by the fact that he completed just 11 of his 52 attempts of 20-plus yards (per SumerSports), and yet Rudolph remedied those woes instantaneously.

When it was all said and done, Rudolph finished the game having completed nine of his 15 passing attempts for 142 yards, the touchdown to Metcalf and no interceptions.

There's room for growth and improvement, but it's hard not to feel at least slightly optimistic about what the offense could look like moving forward now that it's Rudolph at quarterback and not Rodgers, who was quickly becoming a net-negative even before the events of the past few days transpired.

Nov 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) warms up before the game against the Denver Broncos at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Can Rudolph Guide Pittsburgh to Playoffs Again?

Back in 2023, which was Rudolph's last season during his first stint with the Steelers before joining the Tennessee Titans for the 2024 campaign, he was thrust into the starting role ahead of Mitch Trubisky in Week 16 while Kenny Pickett was dealing with an ankle injury.

Rudolph never handed the job back over, as he won the final three contests of the regular season for Pittsburgh and brought the team to a 10-7 finish as a result before falling in the Wild Card round to the Buffalo Bills.

At 7-4 this time around, Rudolph has an easier path ahead of him in terms of guiding the franchise back to the postseason than he did in 2023 after taking down the Broncos.

The New England Patriots are the first team out of the postseason field in the AFC at 5-5, though it's hard to imagine them giving the Steelers a run for their money since it appears Drake Maye may miss the rest of the regular season due to a fractured right fibula.

That leaves the Houston Texans as the only other real threat to Pittsburgh at 4-6. If they can defeat the Baltimore Ravens (4-7) this weekend and move to 5-6, they'd head to Acrisure Stadium and take on the Steelers on Sunday Night Football in Week 13 with a chance to really put a scare into the black and gold.

Should Rudolph and company come away with a victory over Houston, however, it would all but clinch a playoff spot. They'd still very much be alive even if they lost that contest, as they'd still be up a game on the Texans at the worst, but a win would make things far easier for Pittsburgh.

There's no reason to believe Rudolph can't help bring the Steelers to the playoffs, and if they can a team like the 8-3 Broncos, who's to say they can't repeat that same type of outcome against the tougher opponents left on their schedule?