The Pittsburgh Steelers' first injury report ahead of a Black Friday matinee against the Denver Broncos in Week 12 featured both positive and negative news.

EDGE rusher Nick Herbig (hip/ribs) was a limited participant after missing each practice leading up to the Steelers' Week 11 game against the Philadelphia Eagles, which he was ultimately inactive for.

On the flip side, wide receiver Ben Skowronek (calf) was a non-participant.

He had previously missed three-straight contests through Pittsburgh's Week 9 bye with his calf injury before returning in Week 10. It appears that it remains an ongoing issue for Skowronek, however.

Elsewhere on the injury report, wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) and offensive lineman Gennings Dunker (knee) were full participants in the middle of their 21-day practice windows while remaining on the reserve/injured list.

Additionally, Alex Highsmith (ankle) did not participate, and it seems as though he'll likely be out vs. Denver after head coach Mike McCarthy stated that it's "going to be tough for him to make it this week" in his press conference on November 23.

Aug 21, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) pass rushes against New York Jets offensive tackle Max Mitchell (61) during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Could Herbig, Highsmith Switch Statuses?

While Highsmith didn't play for long against Philadelphia, it seems like he and Herbig are heading towards essentially swapping statuses essentially against the Broncos.

Herbig, as previously mentioned, did not play vs. the Eagles while Highsmith was active and logged two sacks before going down with his ankle injury in the first quarter and not returning.

Now, Herbig is making progress towards a return to the field. It's no guarantee that he'll end up playing against a Denver team that's 8-2 and on a six-game win streak, but at least he's moving in the right direction in his rehab.

Highsmith doesn't appear to have much of a shot at suiting up, as McCarthy noted, though his game designation won't be set until later in the week on November 26 once the final injury report is put out.

Even if Herbig does play, he probably won't be 100 percent from a health perspective, meaning the Steelers will need T.J. Watt and Jack Sawyer to step up.

Oct 1, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ben Skowronek (15) takes the field for practice before the game at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

State of the WR Room

Just when it looked like Pittsburgh might have a fully healthy wide receiver room for the first time since Week 4, Skowronek's availability vs. Denver may now be up in the air.

Pittman Jr. appears as though he'll return from IR in time to play against the Broncos, which is huge news for a Steelers offense that's been reeling since returning from their bye week.

With Roman Wilson having been activated ahead of the Eagles game, Pittsburgh should have its top four receivers active in Week 12 with him, Pittman Jr. (if he is in fact back in action), Germie Bernard and DK Metcalf after the latter was not suspended following his ejection vs. Philadelphia.

If Skowronek isn't active against Denver, that would be more of a loss for the Steelers' special teams unit rather than their offense considering he's logged just 66 offensive snaps this season (per Pro Football Focus).