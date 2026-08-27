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Steelers WR Ben Skowronek Injured Against Bills

That wouldn’t be the case for the Pittsburgh Steelers, however, as wide receiver Ben Skowronek left the game in the opening quarter.
Jacob Punturi|
Aug 21, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ben Skowronek (15) takes the field to play the New York Jets at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Aug 21, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ben Skowronek (15) takes the field to play the New York Jets at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Pittsburgh Steelers

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers got through half of the first quarter of their final preseason game before the franchise’s injury luck took a turn for the worst. As the team battled the Buffalo Bills to cap off their preseason schedule, the hope was to escape the game with a win and a clean bill of health.

That wouldn’t be the case for the Steelers, however, as one of their key veterans and special teams players left the game in the opening quarter.

After making the tackle on a kick-off, wide receiver and Pro Bowl special teams players Ben Skowronek appeared wobbly on the field. He was immediately tended to by the medical staff and was able to walk off under his own power. He exited the field and headed directly towards the locker room.

How Skowronek’s Injury Impacts Steelers

At the time of writing, there has been no official injury update from the organization. But if Skowronek misses time, it could seriously impact the team in two ways.

The most important way is their special teams. Skowronek made the first Pro Bowl of his carer last year thanks to being one of the best in the league at his position. As a gunner on the punt teams and a strong tackler in kickoffs, he set the standard on special teams. Without him, the Steelers lose a valuable player in key situations.

The second way is hitting the depth at wide receiver. While the top of the position group is promising, the bottom of the team’s depth chart is a huge question entering the season. Skowronek already has a trust built up with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and they will likely use him in specific offensive packages during the regular season.

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Robert Spears-Jennings (28)
Aug 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers safety Robert Spears-Jennings (28) during player introductions against the Green Bay Packers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who Can Steelers Turn to Behind Skowronek?

Skowronek provides such a niche role for the Steelers, and that makes replacing him a difficult task.

Two young options stand out as contenders. One of those players is rookie cornerback Daylen Everette. The team’s recent third-round pick is one of the speediest players on the roster, and with his athleticism, he might be a natural next choice. He’s missed some time due to injury, but when on the field he’s shown the ability to contribute immediately.

Another is rookie safety Robert Spears-Jennings. The seventh-round pick has gone from roster longshot to probable backup in the regular season. He's displayed some high-level football IQ and a serious burst, and that's exactly the type of player who thrives as the gunner.

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Jacob Punturi
JACOB PUNTURI

Jacob is a featured writer covering the Pittsburgh Steelers for Steelers On SI and the NHL for Breakaway On SI. He also co-hosts the All Steelers Talk podcast. Previous work covering the NHL for Inside the Penguins and The Hockey News.

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