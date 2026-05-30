Winners and Losers of Steelers OTAs: Week 2

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are two weeks through Organized Team Activities, and after opening their spring workouts with some eye-catching winners and losers, there's a new group taking the reigns (both good and bad) and running with them.

In Week 2, the Steelers began to really get into the weeds of implementing plays and practice routines. It felt like the intensity was high from start to finish all days media was able to watch. Even T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith looked like they were sweating a little bit more than usual.

Leaving UPMC Rooney Sports Complex after Week 2 of OTAs, there are a lot more winners than losers. Which is a good thing. And having four newcomers as the biggest shiners of the week may be even more exciting.

Let's get into it.

May 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Drew Allar (16) participates in OTA drills at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Winners

Drew Allar

Last week, it was Will Howard. This week, it's Drew Allar. The rookie quarterback took a noticable step forward in terms of his comfort level working individual drills and with his new wide receiver core. That included two very nice passes where he put the ball right on the money to DK Metcalf and Germie Bernard, with coverage, about 30 yards deep.

There's a long way to go before Allar is a franchise quarterback, but from Week 1 to Week 2, he got notably better. That's quick progress, and if the Mike McCarthy quarterback school is actually going to work, Allar is the perfect project to make it work on.

Daylen Everette

The most impressive rookie at OTAs has been Daylon Everette. The third-round cornerback looks the part. He's got the size, speed and quickness that he'll need to compete with NFL wide receivers. On top of that, he's been able to show very fluid hips and has natural awareness for what the offense is doing and when to make a move.

The future is bright for Everette, but no one really knew how good he could be coming into the NFL. Was he going to be a rookie riding the bench of competing for playing time? If he plays the same way he's been at training camp, he'll be a player the Steelers are forced to be on the field.

Max Iheanachor

It's few and far between, but the Steelers are starting to see what Max Iheanachor looks like with the first-team offense. That's a huge step.

Again, it's nothing to look too deep into. Right now, Dylan Cook is the starter on the right side. But Iheanachor getting even a few reps a week is a step in the right direction, and a sign that he's got the technique parts of his game down. He's got to continue looking good when things get physical at training camp, though.

Jaquan Brisker

It's fun to see Jaquan Brisker in a Steelers uniform. Alongside DeShon Elliott, he just looks like he fits. And while Elliott continues to rehab a knee injury that ended his 2025 season, Brisker has been the team's go-to as their primary safety.

Every time Joe Whitt Jr. is coaching the secondary, it feels like he's talking to Brisker. Not in a calling out Brisker's mistakes way, but rather a talking to the commander of the group way. In a short amount of time, the local product has become a key piece and a reliable veteran for the coaching staff.

How that translates to when pads come on, we'll see, but the excitement is high. He looks fast and fluid in the secondary. Pittsburgh may have a free agent steal on their hands.

Dec 7, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6) reacts after a defensive stop against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Losers

Patrick Queen

It was a weird week for Patrick Queen. After not being in attendance for the opening week, he showed up in Week 2. When asked about his contract situation, he gave a geniun answer, and it's hard to knock him for that, but what he said won't sit well with everyone.

When asked if Queen wants a contract extension, he stated the obvious - that his current deal is pretty good.

"I've got a good amount of money coming in this year, so at the end of the day I could care less," Queen said. "If they do want to extend, cool. If not, cool. Like I said, at the end of the day it's a business. I got my business to handle, they've got theirs to handle. The better I play, the better we're both going to be, so at the end of the day, that's all I care about."

It was a geniune answer, but maybe not one fans will want to hear. And because of it, there's going to be some damage control for Queen the next time he speaks publicly.

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