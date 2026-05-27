3 Things to Watch During Steelers OTAs: Week 2

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers kick off their second week of OTAs with a chip on their shoulder. This team has their roster and new coaching staff in place, and the goal is to make the 2026 campaign an immediate success despite all of the turnover.

The Steelers already have a different look and feeling. It’s been just a week under new head coach Mike McCarthy, but there is a new sense of purpose and drive in the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

The team aims to continue that feeling and progress as they open the second week of OTAs. These storylines and players are the headlines to watch as the team returns to the practice field.

How Does Allar Look?

One story emerging out of the first week of OTAs was third-round pick Drew Allar. The Penn State quarterback arrived in Pittsburgh and the first reports were that McCarthy wanted to rebuild his mechanics and technique from the ground floor up.

It’s been just a week, but how much has the coaching of McCarthy and the rest of his staff already resonated with the 22-year-old QB? The organization is giving him and second-year QB Will Howard plenty of opportunities to earn the trust of the staff. Allar has a long way to go, but this second week is another important test for the rookie.

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Penn State quarterback Drew Allar (QB02) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

How Much Activity Will JPJ Do?

Contract talks are ramping up in Pittsburgh. Tight end Pat Freiermuth had his deal restructured, converting oughly $6 million of his salary into signing bonuses and freeing up some salary cap space. Kicker Chris Boswell signed an extension making him tied for the highest-paid player at his position.

Now all eyes are on cornerback Joey Porter Jr. Entering his fourth NFL season, Porter Jr. has firmly established himself as a premier cover corner, and he’s looking to be paid accordingly. His extension is the next big deal to expect from the Steelers, and there is a bit of a clue we can ascertain from OTAs.

That clue is how much Porter Jr. participates. This isn’t a holdout situation or an attack of his character. Rather, it’s an acknowledgement of where things currently stand. I expect the star corner to have a bit of reservation in his participation as he tries to save himself and stay fresh in the midst of contract negotiations.

How hard he goes will be telling. If he’s all-in, maybe that’s a clue hinting at an imminent deal. If he’s more of an observer, that will be revealing in another way. I’ll be keeping a close eye on the 25-year-old.

How Are Injured Players Progressing?

Tight end Darnell Washington’s 2025 season came to an end due to a broken arm, but the massive, dual-threat player looks healthy ahead of his 2026 return.

Injuries continue to be a factor for the Steelers, however. Safety DeShon Elliott is the biggest concern. How far has he progressed? Will he be ready for training camp and the regular season? This is hanging over the defense’s head as the team inches closer toward Week 1.

Other names like Donte Kent and Broderick Jones have people's attention, but one may be closer than the other. Jones isn't expected to do much during OTAs or minicamp, and may need to wait until training camp at the earliest before he's back on the field during any team activities.

Kent, on the other hand, has come a long way since tearing his ACL six months ago. He's working on the sideline and could be on the field soon. It wouldn't be surprising if it's as early as this week.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI, and find our podcast All Steelers Talk on YouTube or anywhere you listen!