Cameras Caught Stefon Diggs Acting Hilariously Superstitious on Patriots' Sideline
He's not superstitious ... but he is a little stitious.
Cameras caught Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs acting all woo woo on the sidelines of Sunday's game against the Dolphins, which New England did ultimately win after a thrilling fourth quarter. Could that have been the result of Diggs' maneuvering? I guess we'll never know ... but his superstition definitely didn't hurt, that's for sure.
In video of the moment, Diggs could be seen squeezing himself in between receivers DeMario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte on the bench because "good things happen when I'm between y'all."
When Boutte later attempted to get up, Diggs was quick to stop him and pat the bench in emphasis—not so fast, my friend. The receiver then played defense as different players, like QB Josh Dobbs, approached the trio's formation: "No, no. Get your a-- up," Diggs said in one moment, to which Dobbs bemusedly replied, "You superstitious?"
"I'm stitious, not superstitious," Diggs went on, in what was very likely a well-timed reference to The Office.
Watch that exchange below:
We'll see what magic Diggs leans into in Week 3, when New England hosts the Steelers at 1 p.m. ET.